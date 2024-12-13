Friday, December 13, 2024
Sikkim CM takes stock of preparedness of Maghey Mela

Gangtok, Dec 13:  Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang chaired a meeting for the celebration of the upcoming Jorethang Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela at Community Hall Jorethang in the Namchi district on Friday, officials said.

The Chief Minister in his speech emphasised the need to elevate the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela to a new level, aiming to enhance both the state’s profile and the town of Jorethang. He encouraged participants to celebrate the event in a traditional manner while also incorporating elements of contemporary entertainment to attract a larger audience.

One of the key proposals was to organise a full day of rural sports and festivities between the opening and closing days of the Mela. These events are expected to include traditional activities such as high jumping, cycling, pillow fighting, and tug of war, alongside various other attractions designed to engage both locals and visitors.

He also stressed the importance of cultural activities, which will be held throughout the day to honour the state’s rich traditions and heritage. He further proposed that the Chief Minister’s Gold Cup Tournament will be held annually along with the Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela in Jorethang, helping to foster a sense of community and sportsmanship.

He urged all participants and departments to work collaboratively to ensure the success of the event. MLA Zoom-Salghari constituency Madan Cintury, provided an outline of the report for the upcoming Makar Sankranti Maghe Mela, emphasising the need to celebrate the mela peacefully and traditionally.

He highlighted that the Sandhya Aarti will be held on the inaugural day of the Mela in the designated area. The aarti is expected to draw a large number of pilgrims and visitors from surrounding areas. The legislator also mentioned the Bangay Bazaar, will also be a major attraction featuring a wide range of organic foods and sustainable products.

He encouraged all relevant departments to work hard for the upcoming event. The meeting concluded with an open discussion, chaired by the Chief Minister, where representatives from various line departments participated to ensure a smooth organisation for the upcoming Makar Sankranti Maghey Mela 2025.

IANS

Economic and digital corridors to maritime connectivity, India and Italy building vision for future, says Italian Ambassador
