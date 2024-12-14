Saturday, December 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Do you stand by your leader’s words: LoP Gandhi’s Savarkar jibe at Centre

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 14: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP-led Centre during the discussion on the ‘Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution’, questioning the government’s stance on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s views on the Constitution.

LoP Rahul Gandhi referred to Savarkar’s writings, alleging that the Hindutva ideologue believed the Constitution had “nothing Indian about it” and advocated for Manusmriti to be the law of the land.

He quoted Savarkar as saying, “The worst thing about the Constitution of India is that there is nothing Indian about it. Manusmriti is the scripture which is most worshipable after the Vedas for our Hindu nation… This book has codified the spiritual and divine march of our nation for centuries.”

Amid loud thumping from the Opposition Benches, Rahul Gandhi questioned the BJP, asking, “Do you stand by your leader’s words?.. Because when you speak about protecting the Constitution in Parliament, you are ridiculing Savarkar.”

He described the Indian Constitution as the “document of Mother India,” inspired by figures like BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and ancient traditions from Shiva to Kabir. He contrasted this with the BJP’s alleged neglect of constitutional values. LoP Gandhi drew parallels with the Mahabharata, comparing the BJP to Dronacharya, accusing the party of “fooling” India’s youth, akin to how Dronacharya demanded Eklavya’s thumb.

He also accused the Centre of treating the protesting farmers unfairly, however, Speaker Om Birla intervened and requested the LoP to speak on the topic of discussion, the Constitution.

The LoP also recalled his recent visit to Hathras, where he met the family members of the 2020 gangrape victim. He accused the Centre of treating protesting farmers unfairly and highlighted the plight of the Hathras rape victim’s family, whom he recently met. He alleged that while the family remains confined, the accused are free.

“This might be what your Manusmriti says; not what the Constitution says,” he said, and added that the INDIA bloc will “facilitate the relocation of the family if the government does not.” Rahul Gandhi reiterated the INDIA bloc’s commitment to conducting a caste census and “breaking” the 50 per cent reservation cap.

“Financial economic equality has ended in India and that is why our next step will be caste census. We will show how you fooled the labourers and farmers. That is why we will conduct the caste census, as promised. And after that, a new governance will follow. We will break the wall of 50 per cent reservation. Do what you want,” the LoP concluded.

IANS

Previous article
3rd Test: Day one’s play at the Gabba called off due to persistent rain
Next article
RG Kar issue: Tension flared over parallel protests by Congress, SUCI(C) outside CBI offices
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

3 students dead, 2 injured after overhead tank collapses in Arunachal school

Itanagar, Dec 14: Three teenage school students were killed and two others got injured when an overhead water...
MEGHALAYA

PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

  Guwahati, Dec 14: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) has achieved a significant milestone by...
NATIONAL

RG Kar issue: Tension flared over parallel protests by Congress, SUCI(C) outside CBI offices

Kolkata, Dec 14: Tension flared following parallel protest demonstrations by Congress and Social Unity Centre of India (Communist)...
News Alert

3rd Test: Day one’s play at the Gabba called off due to persistent rain

Brisbane, Dec 14: Persistent rain had the final say in washing out day one’s play of the third...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3 students dead, 2 injured after overhead tank collapses in Arunachal school

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Dec 14: Three teenage school students were killed...

PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 14: The PA Sangma International Medical College...

RG Kar issue: Tension flared over parallel protests by Congress, SUCI(C) outside CBI offices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 14: Tension flared following parallel protest demonstrations...
Load more

Popular news

3 students dead, 2 injured after overhead tank collapses in Arunachal school

NATIONAL 0
Itanagar, Dec 14: Three teenage school students were killed...

PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 14: The PA Sangma International Medical College...

RG Kar issue: Tension flared over parallel protests by Congress, SUCI(C) outside CBI offices

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 14: Tension flared following parallel protest demonstrations...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge