Sunday, December 15, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Waqf scam: Cong leaders made offers, says Anwar Manipaddy on K’taka CM’s bribe charge

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Dec 15 : Former Minority Commission Chairman Anwar Manipaddy on Sunday refuted the bribery charge levelled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying the Congress leaders have been offering him bribes to suppress the Waqf encroachment report.

CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra “tried to bribe” the former Minority Commission Chairperson during the previous government with Rs 150 crore to suppress a probe into the Waqf property encroachment.

Speaking to the media, Anwar Manipaddy stated that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has any genuine concern and love for Muslims, he should hand over his report on the Waqf encroachments to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The offer in this regard was made by the Congress. They asked me to settle in the US as I had the Green Card. Vijayendra never said that he would give Rs 150 crore. In 2012, when I was the Minority Commission Chairman, I had never heard of Vijayendra’s name. He was the Vice President of the party,” Anwar stated.

“I remember talking to him about the implementation of the report since his father B.S. Yediyurappa was the CM. I criticized Vijayedra then for various reasons, but he has not made any offer of Rs 150 crore to me. After I followed the presentation of my report in the Assembly, then CM Yediyurappa placed it in the session,” Anwar stated.

“The Congress leaders had made offers for three to four years. But I had rebuked them and sent them back. Now, they fear talking to me. The Waqf has a total land of 54,000 acres. In this, 27,000 to 28,000 acres are encroached. The Waqf board presently has 23,000 to 24,000 acres of land with it. Issuing notices to farmers claiming the ownership of 1.60 lakh acres to the Waqf board is being done by the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with an intention to create strife between Hindus and Muslims,” Anwar Mannipaddy slammed.

“My findings given in 7,000 pages about the encroachment of Waqf properties by the powerful, including Congress leaders, is just the tip of the iceberg. If the CBI starts a probe, the illegalities and encroachments will run up to 70,000 pages,” Anwar Mannipaddy stated.

“The Congress tries to use money and muscle power on me to suppress the report. My personal secretary Ateeq’s retirement benefits were withheld and the court had given him relief. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is being pressured from all sides over the Waqf issue. He is trying to hide everything and bringing up the name of Vijayendra to divert the issue of encroachments,” he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah in his press statement on Saturday demanded the CBI probe against Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra for trying to hush up the Waqf scam report by allegedly offering Rs 150 crore to former Minority Commission Chairman and BJP leader Anwar Mannippady.

Vijayendra has dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s bribery allegations as “baseless”.

Responding to the allegations, Vijayendra questioned, “You (CM Siddaramaiah), who is terrified of CBI and ED investigations, have questioned the Governor’s approval for prosecution and tried in vain to protect yourself legally by hiring senior lawyers from New Delhi. After facing humiliation due to the High Court’s verdict, what moral standing do you have to demand a CBI investigation against others?”

–IANS

Previous article
Atul Subhash suicide: Accused sent to 14-day judicial custody
Next article
Armstrong murder case: 23 accused shifted to Puzhal central prison for security reasons
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to rid Chhattisgarh of...
NATIONAL

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi compared the actions...
NATIONAL

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend of sports and social awareness, political leaders from both...
NATIONAL

Armstrong murder case: 23 accused shifted to Puzhal central prison for security reasons

Chennai, Dec 15: The Tamil Nadu Prison Department shifted 23 people, accused of the murder of BSP state...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition...

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend...
Load more

Popular news

Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

NATIONAL 0
Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Hindu leaders demand apology from Rahul Gandhi on Dronacharya-Eklavya remark

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : As Leader of Opposition...

Parliamentarians unite over cricket match, raise awareness about eradicating TB by 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 15 : In a unique blend...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge