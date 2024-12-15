Will end naxalism in Chhattisgarh by March 2026: Amit Shah

Raipur, Dec 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to rid Chhattisgarh of Maoism by March 31, 2026, and hailed the state police’s efforts in curbing Left-wing extremism over the past year.

Speaking at an event here to mark the President’s Colour Award to Chhattisgarh Police, Shah appealed to Maoists to join the mainstream and make the best use of the surrender policy of the state government.

“I have been in touch with Chhattisgarh Police over the years for anti-naxal operations and I have no hesitation in saying that it is among the most courageous forces in the country, fighting naxals and making lives of citizens easy,” he said.

Hailing the achievements of the force over the past year, the Union Home Minister said that during this period 287 extremists have been neutralised, almost 1,000 arrested and 837 surrendered.

“Due to the efforts of Chhattisgarh Police, the top 14 naxals were killed,” he said, adding that for the first time in four decades, the number of fatalities among troops and citizens had fallen below 100 in one year.

The Union Minister said the motto of “Viksit Chhattisgarh, Viksit Bastar” will get renewed contributions from the Chhattisgarh Police which has got the President’s Colour Award even before completing 25 years of its existence, a rare achievement for an armed force.

Shah highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to which, during the past decade, as compared to the one before that, a drop of 73 per cent was recorded in fatalities among security forces and a drop of 70 per cent was seen in deaths of citizens.

When Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee created the new state in 2000, the people of the state elected a BJP government for 15 years. “Now Vishnu Deo Sai has been elected as CM and I assure you that we shall rid Chhattisgarh of naxals before March 31, 2026.”

He hailed the state police for getting the Award even before the completion of 25 years of service and expressed confidence that the President’s flag on the uniform of policemen would further enhance their confidence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also congratulated the state police for the honour and highlighted the efforts made by the Modi government and the state government to offer 15,000 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to surrendered extremists.

He also highlighted schemes like reservation in educational institutes, financial assistance and grants of land for agriculture and financial help for students from families of surrendered Maoists.

CM Sai also shared details of the welfare of victims of Maoist violence and reservation in technical colleges for students from these families, apart from skilling of women and land for houses and agriculture to victims of Left-wing extremism.

–IANS