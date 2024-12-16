Monday, December 16, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

India to be fastest-growing major economy in 2025, regionally and globally: Mastercard

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 16: Driven by a robust middle class and sustained investment, India is projected to be the fastest-growing major economy in 2025 both regionally and globally, Mastercard Economics Institute (MEI) said in its annual economic outlook report on Monday.

The MEI’s report for the Asia Pacific region also highlighted India as the fastest-growing major economy with an anticipated GDP growth of 6.6 per cent and consumer spending projected at 6.2 per cent in 2025.

“Buoyed by a robust middle class and sustained investment, India remains resilient amidst global economic challenges is likely to be among the top contributors to global growth in 2025 led by multiple growth levers,” the report added.

India has also witnessed outstanding growth in women’s labour force participation rate among women aged 25-54, up 12 percentage points from 2019, compared to a 1 percentage point gain for men of the same age.

The growth of “The SHEconomy” has led women’s cyclical labour force participation rate in India to more than fully recovered to 2019 levels. MEI forecasts 3.2 per cent global GDP growth in 2025, following a 3.1 per cent pace in 2024. Growth is expected to remain strong in the US, India, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with modest expansion in Europe and much of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

“If 2024 was about ‘getting back to normal’, 2025 is about normalisation as volatility subsides and easing monetary policy allows consumers to benefit from economic growth,” said David Mann, chief economist, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“However, policy decisions like potential interest rate rises in Japan or US tariffs could significantly impact this growth. Businesses should leverage consumer optimism while preparing for potential trade disruptions,” Mann added.

The report highlighted the crucial role of remittances for APAC economies, with four of the top five recipient countries being in the region, including India. Japan faces a unique economic environment with continued inflation volatility and the Yen at historic lows, contributing to the ongoing tourism boom and spending on high-end luxury goods.

Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, having experienced stronger inflation shocks than the rest of the region, are likely to see relief as levels fall to approximately 2-3 per cent and central banks ease their respective monetary policies, said the report. “The policies of individual governments could have substantial knock-on effects in 2025,” said Mann.

IANS

Previous article
Zakir Hussain: The Ustad of the Ustads
Next article
Atul Subhash suicide: Nikita Singhania changed location every day to avoid arrest
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

1971 war veterans, serving officers from India, Bangladesh hope for stronger ties in future

Kolkata, Dec 16: As India and Bangladesh are marking the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas, a day that...
NATIONAL

Atul Subhash suicide: Nikita Singhania changed location every day to avoid arrest

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Prime accused in the sensational Atul Subhash suicide case Nikita Singhania changed her location every...
NATIONAL

Zakir Hussain: The Ustad of the Ustads

Mumbai, Dec 16: The world of music lost a gem with the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain. The...
NATIONAL

Bengal Police detect pattern for getting fake Indian documents for Bangladeshi infiltrators

Kolkata, Dec 16: The rackets operating in West Bengal and engaged in arranging for fake passports for illegal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1971 war veterans, serving officers from India, Bangladesh hope for stronger ties in future

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 16: As India and Bangladesh are marking...

Atul Subhash suicide: Nikita Singhania changed location every day to avoid arrest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 16: Prime accused in the sensational Atul...

Zakir Hussain: The Ustad of the Ustads

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 16: The world of music lost a...
Load more

Popular news

1971 war veterans, serving officers from India, Bangladesh hope for stronger ties in future

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 16: As India and Bangladesh are marking...

Atul Subhash suicide: Nikita Singhania changed location every day to avoid arrest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 16: Prime accused in the sensational Atul...

Zakir Hussain: The Ustad of the Ustads

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 16: The world of music lost a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge