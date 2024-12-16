Monday, December 16, 2024
NEHU VC extends leave till December 29

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 16: NEHU vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leaves till December 29.

“In continuation of my email dated 1st, December, 2024 regarding my earned leave, I request an extension of the same from till 27th December (with suffix 28&29 December) due to unforeseen circumstances,” Prof Shukla stated in the email address to the university registrar on Monday.

He stated that in case of any urgent academic or administrative matters, the registrar may reach him via phone or online/email.

Prof Shukla further stated that the senior most professor or Pro Vice-chancellor shall look at routine work of the university during his absence.

It may be mentioned that the extended earned leaves of NEHU Vice Chancellor had ended on December 13.

The two-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Education had sought a 15 days extension on November 29 to submit their findings.

The extended deadline ended on December 13 with no word coming from officials from the Ministry on whether the report has been submitted.

It may be recalled that the VC had gone on leave after the students agitated with the support of both teaching and non-teaching staff due to his alleged mismanagement and autocratic style of function in the first week of November.

The students also staged a hunger strike for nearly three weeks.

The VC had written to the Ministry of Education seeking “adequate security support from the central government” to resume his duties at NEHU from December 2 but later extended his leave till December 13.

Previous article
Zakir Hussain: Film industry veterans mourn the demise of the legend
Next article
Bengal Police detect pattern for getting fake Indian documents for Bangladeshi infiltrators
