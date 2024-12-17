Editor,

Apropos of the editorial “One Nation, One Election” (ST 16, December 2024) frequent elections can indeed have an impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. The logistics, security and administrative costs associated can divert resources from other productive activities. Additionally, the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during elections can delay policy implementation and government spending, which can further affect economic growth. According to Harish Salve, an eminent senior Supreme Court lawyer and other houses of law across the world has rightly stated that frequent elections in India can reduce by around 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product. The “One Nation, One Election” (ONOE) initiative aims to synchronize the electoral schedules of Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. However, even if the bill is cleared by Parliament, implementing ONOE before 2029 faces significant challenges. The reasons include delimitation, which involves redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies, and the census are essential prerequisites. These processes are time-consuming and complex. Coordinating simultaneous elections across the entire country requires extensive planning and resources. Ensuring that all states and union territories are prepared for such a massive exercise is a daunting task. Achieving political consensus on the implementation of ONOE is crucial. Different political parties and states may have varying opinions and concerns about the impact of simultaneous elections. Given these factors, it is unlikely that ONOE can be implemented before 2029, despite parliamentary approval.

Designing and manufacturing Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) is a complex process that involves several stages. The initial design phase, which includes conceptualisation, prototyping and testing can take several months to a year. Once the design is finalized, the manufacturing process begins, which involves producing the components, assembling the machines, and conducting quality checks. The entire process, from design to final production, can take around 1 to 2 years, depending on the scale of production and the specific requirements of the Election Commission of India. The government’s reasoning for the process of manufacturing EVMs is indeed justified. EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines are designed and manufactured indigenously by two public sector undertakings, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). This ensures that the entire process is under strict control and adheres to the highest standard of security and reliability. By manufacturing EVMs domestically, the government can maintain transparency, reduce dependency on foreign technology and ensure that machines meet specific requirements of the Indian electoral system. This approach also allows for better quality control and quicker response to any issues that may arise during elections. Given these factors, it is unlikely that ONOE can be implemented before 2029, despite parliamentary approval.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email

Fearless Journalism

Editor,

Apropos the news item, ‘ST Editor receives award for fearless journalism, fight against misogyny’. [ST 14th December 2024) I am thrilled to greet Ms Patricia Mukhim for the recognition she has received for the work she has been doing over several decades. She rightly deserves the award. Since the very beginning of her journalism, her exceptional quality of impartial and fearless but most logical arguments representing the voice of the unheard were highly appreciated by readers like me but for which she had to face many critical situations. But in the long run she stood her ground and came out victorious. She deserves my most hearty and respectful congratulations! May God grant her a very long active life with more glorious recognitions in the future.

Yours etc

Uma Purkayastha,

Shillong – 4