Tuesday, December 17, 2024
spot_img
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

One nation, one election

By: PUBLIC

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Editor,
Apropos of the editorial “One Nation, One Election” (ST 16, December 2024) frequent elections can indeed have an impact on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. The logistics, security and administrative costs associated can divert resources from other productive activities. Additionally, the imposition of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during elections can delay policy implementation and government spending, which can further affect economic growth. According to Harish Salve, an eminent senior Supreme Court lawyer and other houses of law across the world has rightly stated that frequent elections in India can reduce by around 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product. The “One Nation, One Election” (ONOE) initiative aims to synchronize the electoral schedules of Lok Sabha and State Assemblies. However, even if the bill is cleared by Parliament, implementing ONOE before 2029 faces significant challenges. The reasons include delimitation, which involves redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies, and the census are essential prerequisites. These processes are time-consuming and complex. Coordinating simultaneous elections across the entire country requires extensive planning and resources. Ensuring that all states and union territories are prepared for such a massive exercise is a daunting task. Achieving political consensus on the implementation of ONOE is crucial. Different political parties and states may have varying opinions and concerns about the impact of simultaneous elections. Given these factors, it is unlikely that ONOE can be implemented before 2029, despite parliamentary approval.
Designing and manufacturing Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) is a complex process that involves several stages. The initial design phase, which includes conceptualisation, prototyping and testing can take several months to a year. Once the design is finalized, the manufacturing process begins, which involves producing the components, assembling the machines, and conducting quality checks. The entire process, from design to final production, can take around 1 to 2 years, depending on the scale of production and the specific requirements of the Election Commission of India. The government’s reasoning for the process of manufacturing EVMs is indeed justified. EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines are designed and manufactured indigenously by two public sector undertakings, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Electronic Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). This ensures that the entire process is under strict control and adheres to the highest standard of security and reliability. By manufacturing EVMs domestically, the government can maintain transparency, reduce dependency on foreign technology and ensure that machines meet specific requirements of the Indian electoral system. This approach also allows for better quality control and quicker response to any issues that may arise during elections. Given these factors, it is unlikely that ONOE can be implemented before 2029, despite parliamentary approval.
Yours etc;
VK Lyngdoh,
Via email

Fearless Journalism
Editor,
Apropos the news item, ‘ST Editor receives award for fearless journalism, fight against misogyny’. [ST 14th December 2024) I am thrilled to greet Ms Patricia Mukhim for the recognition she has received for the work she has been doing over several decades. She rightly deserves the award. Since the very beginning of her journalism, her exceptional quality of impartial and fearless but most logical arguments representing the voice of the unheard were highly appreciated by readers like me but for which she had to face many critical situations. But in the long run she stood her ground and came out victorious. She deserves my most hearty and respectful congratulations! May God grant her a very long active life with more glorious recognitions in the future.
Yours etc
Uma Purkayastha,
Shillong – 4

 

Previous article
MDA Govt should push for cadastral survey
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

World Champion returns: Gukesh lands in Chennai to rapturous welcome

CHENNAI, Dec 16: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh returned home to an enthusiastic reception as hundreds of...
SPORTS

Kiwis set England 658 to win the 3rd Test

Kane Williamson made 156 as New Zealand amassed a lead of 657 runs HAMILTON, Dec 16: England dismissed New...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Myntdu: A reminiscent past and speculative future

By Da o Emi Lamar “To write history without putting any water in it is to leave out a...
INTERNATIONAL

World Watch

Canada’s finance min resigns Toronto, Dec 16: Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s most powerful...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

World Champion returns: Gukesh lands in Chennai to rapturous welcome

SPORTS 0
CHENNAI, Dec 16: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh...

Kiwis set England 658 to win the 3rd Test

SPORTS 0
Kane Williamson made 156 as New Zealand amassed a...

Myntdu: A reminiscent past and speculative future

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Da o Emi Lamar “To write history without putting...
Load more

Popular news

World Champion returns: Gukesh lands in Chennai to rapturous welcome

SPORTS 0
CHENNAI, Dec 16: Newly-crowned world chess champion D Gukesh...

Kiwis set England 658 to win the 3rd Test

SPORTS 0
Kane Williamson made 156 as New Zealand amassed a...

Myntdu: A reminiscent past and speculative future

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Da o Emi Lamar “To write history without putting...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge