Thursday, December 19, 2024
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Adani Group’s advertisement on wind turbines, not just commercial but a beacon of hope

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 18: A unique and out-of-the-box advertisement, on wind turbines and renewable energy by the Adani Group, is taking the internet by storm as it comes across as not just a commercial but a beacon of hope for millions, still living in darkness or facing long bouts of power cuts.

The 1.30-minute video, with the tagline ‘Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi’ takes the viewers by surprise and also goes on to illustrate how clean energy can light up lives, without polluting the environment.

The short but incisive video narrates the story of Tamtu, a young boy from a village who along with his father has been spending nights in darkness, waiting for the electricity to knock on their doors.

When out of curiosity, Tamtu asks his father, “Papa, when will the electricity come? When will the fan start?” His father responds, “Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi” (First comes the fan, then comes the electricity).

When Tamtu shares this hopeful thought with his classmates, he is mocked not just by his classmates but also by relatives and neighbours. “Are you crazy?” they said laughing and also taunting him, “Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi.”

But, one fine day, Tamtu’s beliefs and positive thoughts see the light of the day. The villagers, who once ignored him, rush towards the fields only to get taken aback by the promise of the future – the wind turbines. Looking at the wind turbines, the faces of villagers light up with joy and tears.

Their once-doubtful expressions are replaced with hope and promise of the future, as they echo Tamtu’s words, “Pehle Pankha Aayega, Phir Bijli Aayegi.” The ad also delivers a powerful message at the end, “We don’t just make electricity from the environment. We also light up lives and spread happiness.”

Notably, the message, paired with images of a transformed village, encapsulates Adani Group’s commitment to renewable energy and the positive impact it can have on communities. The unusual advertisement is also finding good traction on social media.

Sharing the video, it wrote on X, “We don’t just generate electricity from the environment; we bring light into people’s lives and spread happiness. At Adani, we drive our philosophy of growing with goodness in each business that we venture into. We don’t believe in saying it; we make it happen.”

IANS

Previous article
India and China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, border peace during NSA Doval’s Beijing visit
Next article
‘Court’s doors are always open’, SC tells protesting farmers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amid growth of unrecognised villages in Manipur, identification of migrants initiated: CM Singh

Imphal, Dec 18: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the identification of illegal immigrants...
INTERNATIONAL

Iran urges IAEA chief to maintain agency’s impartiality

Tehran, Dec 18 (IANS) Iran's nuclear chief on Wednesday called on Director General of the International Atomic Energy...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi set to undertake historic Kuwait visit this week, first by Indian Prime Minister in 43 years

New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Kuwait starting December 21...
NATIONAL

‘Court’s doors are always open’, SC tells protesting farmers

New Delhi, Dec 18:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that protesting farmers are free to put their...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid growth of unrecognised villages in Manipur, identification of migrants initiated: CM Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 18: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...

Iran urges IAEA chief to maintain agency’s impartiality

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 18 (IANS) Iran's nuclear chief on Wednesday...

PM Modi set to undertake historic Kuwait visit this week, first by Indian Prime Minister in 43 years

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

Popular news

Amid growth of unrecognised villages in Manipur, identification of migrants initiated: CM Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Dec 18: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...

Iran urges IAEA chief to maintain agency’s impartiality

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, Dec 18 (IANS) Iran's nuclear chief on Wednesday...

PM Modi set to undertake historic Kuwait visit this week, first by Indian Prime Minister in 43 years

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge