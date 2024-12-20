‘Dima Hasao – explore the wonder of nature’ splendid book on bio-resources and ethnic way of life

Guwahati, Dec 20: Dima Hasao Forest Division (West), Dima Hasao in Assam and biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) have jointly brought out a coffee table book titled, “Dima Hasao- Explore the wonders of nature” on the faunal and floral resources as well as the related cultural regimes of sustained efforts for biodiversity conservation.

This happens to be the first attempt of its sort to compile biodiversity-focused information in an intuitive manner for Dima Hasao district of Assam. The book is edited by Dr M Firoz Ahmed, Sri Tuhin Langthasa and Dr Dipankar Lahkar, according to a Press release.

The book covers the diversity of plants, orchids, edible insects, butterflies, fishes, reptiles and amphibians, birds and mammals. The book contains information on 213 species of wild fauna and flora including 59 species of birds, 41 species of mammals, 33 species of amphibians and reptiles, 22 species of fishes, 18 species of butterflies, 18 species of other insects, 22 species of orchids and some important trees and shrubs of Dima Hasao. Each species was coded to emphasize the significance of the Dima Hasao ecosystem and natural history. The newly-described species from the district were also highlighted, along with all relevant information.

In addition to that the book covers some natural history notes of the endemic, locally extirpated and extinct animals of Dima Hasao. It also features some elements of Indigenous people’s culture and way of life in harmony with nature in addition to information on traditional mythology surrounding Tortoise Lake, the contribution of Veer Demalik Kemprai and interesting facts about hornbills and amur falcons.

Information on all the species featured in the book illustrated with high quality photographs. Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury, Dr. Sarbojit Thaosen, Dr. Ron Kemprai, Mr. Nirmendu Kemprai, Mr. Khyanjeet Gogoi, Dr. Jintu Sarma, Dr. Aparajita Datta, Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Roy, Mr. Nitul Kalita, Mr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Dr. Robindra Teron and Dr. Sabina Langthasa contributed the text for the book. More than 50 photographers contributed photos for the book.