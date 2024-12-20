Friday, December 20, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

US sanctions on Pak’s aerospace, defence agency

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Washington, Dec 19: The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency — National Development Complex (NDC) — on charges of them contributing to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.
In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery, the State Department said.
In addition to the NDC, the three other entities are Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise. All three are based in Karachi, while the NDC is in Islamabad.
The NDC has worked to acquire items in furtherance of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme — including special vehicle chassis intended to be used as launch support equipment for ballistic missiles and missile-testing equipment.
The United States assesses that the NDC is responsible for Pakistan’s development of ballistic missiles, including the SHAHEEN-series ballistic missiles, the State Department said.
Akhtar and Sons Private Limited has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme. Affiliates International has facilitated procurement of missile-applicable items for the NDC and others in support of Pakistan’s ballistic-missile programme.
Rockside Enterprise has worked for the NDC to supply a range of equipment to Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.
All these entities “having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said. (PTI)

Previous article
US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition
Next article
Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan on Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government...
INTERNATIONAL

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his military operation in Ukraine has strengthened Russia and denied...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

5 terrorists killed, security personnel injured in encounter Srinagar, Dec 19: Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled top...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his...
Load more

Popular news

Govt funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a...

US urges SC to dismiss 26/11 accused’s petition

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Dec 19: The United States government has urged...

Putin boasts of gains in Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Dec 19: President Vladimir Putin boasted that his...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge