Gadchiroli set to be next ‘steel city’, will be Maoist-free in next 3 years: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 21: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asserted that Gadchiroli will emerge as the next ‘Steel City’, adding the government is making all efforts to curb and fully eliminate the menace of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) from the region.

Fadnavis further said that Sambhajinagar and Jalna will also become the next industrial hubs while adding that an investment of Rs 50,000 crore has come to Gadchiroli so far. Fadnavis said that the northern region of Gadchiroli has already become LWE-free, adding that there is no recruitment for the Maoist movement from Maharashtra.

So far, 1,500 youth comprising 150 children of families of Maoists have been recruited in the police department. He added that Gadchiroli and Chandrapur will be liked with the Samruddhi Mahamarg. In his reply to the debate on the Opposition’s Motion last week, Fadnavis said that top Maoists have been either eliminated or made to surrender in Gadchiroli district.

Fadnavis said that during two and half years under the MahaYuti government, Vidarbha received an investment of Rs 1,23,931 crore in 47 mega projects. He claimed that the new regime is the continuation of 2022, saying only the responsibilities have changed.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the MahaYuti government, which has come back to power, will increase the pace of Maharashtra’s growth by focusing on balanced development and justice for every section of society.

Fadnavis said that the government is focusing on industrial development, river linking projects and irrigation projects to expedite the development in Vidarbha and Marathwada. After Pune, the next industrial magnate will be Sambhajinagar Jalna belt. He added that Vande Bharat coaches will be manufactured in the Latur coach factory.

The chief minister said that Marathwada has received an investment of Rs 72,839 crore in 34 projects, including Toyota Kirloskar auto project which will generate 40,000 direct jobs and 1 lakh indirect jobs.

Fadnavis said that the government will provide a bonus of Rs 20,000 per hectare to the paddy growers, adding that the government will fulfill all promises mentioned in the manifesto. He also announced that the government has paid Rs 5,000 per hectare had been paid to soybean and cotton growers.

The procurement of soybean started from 557 centres and so far 23.68 lakh quintal have been procured. The procurement will continue till January. The guaranteed price of soybean is Rs 4,92 per quintal. The cotton procurement has already started by CCI through 501 centres. But the cotton growers are selling cotton directly to traders as the price is ranging between Rs 7,200-7,500 per quintal.

The cotton production of 427 lakh quintal is expected. Fadnavis also said that the long-pending Mumbai-Goa highway will be completed as the work has been taken up on war footing. Meanwhile, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan prorogued the Winter Session of the state legislature on Saturday. The Budget Session of the state legislature will be held from March 3 in Mumbai. This was announced by the state assembly Speaker, Rahul Narwekar.

