Sunday, December 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

NIA submits charge sheet against two HM terror outfit accused in J&K court

Jammu, Dec 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday that it has submitted a charge sheet against two accused in a J&K arms/explosives seizure case linked with the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in the designated court in Jammu.

“The charge sheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, against Waheed-ul-Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle from which explosives, arms, ammunition, etc were recovered, and another accused Mubashir Maqbool Mir,” the Central anti-terror agency said in a statement.

Both the charge sheeted accused were in contact with their Pakistan-based HM handlers. The seizure of the explosives, arms and other incriminating material took place on June 30, 2024, at a ‘Naka’ (checkpoint) set up by security forces at Machipora, Rafiabad in district Baramulla, it said.

“The security personnel signalled the vehicle, driven by Waheed, to stop, but the driver tried to flee the spot and was nabbed. A search of his car and his person had then led to the seizure.

During the investigation, the driver disclosed his links with HM for whom he was working as an overground worker (OGW). Further searches at Waheed’s house in Mujgund, Srinagar, led to the recovery of some more incriminating materials.

The probe also led to the identification of Mir as a conspirator in the case and he was also subsequently arrested,” the NIA statement said. “It was further revealed during the investigation that Mir was also providing financial assistance to the accused.

Investigations in the case RC-6/2024/NIA/JMU are continuing as part of the NIA’s attempts to unveil the entire conspiracy and ascertain the intended destination of the arms and other materials,” it added.

The NIA has been investigating terror funding cases and cases linked with militancy-related activities involving kidnapping, ransom and murder by terrorists under orders from their Pakistani handlers.

IANS

