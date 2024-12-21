PM Modi arrives in Kuwait on a historic visit

Kuwait City, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon arrived in Kuwait, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. The PM received a grand welcome upon his arrival as he began his historic two-day visit at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, that is expected to take India’s close ties with the Gulf countries to another level.

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Amir of Kuwait and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister of Kuwait will be held thereafter during which the Prime Minister will review with the leadership of Kuwait the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including in areas such as the political, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties, and the steps that both sides need to take to further enhance them.

The Crown Prince will be hosting a banquet in honour of the Indian PM who is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event besides also visiting a labour camp. During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Amir of Kuwait.

“Today, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region,” the Prime Minister said in his departure statement, earlier in the day.

“It would be an opportunity to chalk out a road map for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region. I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the statement added.

PM Modi also said that he remains confident that his visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.

