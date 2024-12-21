Saturday, December 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi arrives in Kuwait on a historic visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kuwait City, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday afternoon arrived in Kuwait, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. The PM received a grand welcome upon his arrival as he began his historic two-day visit at the invitation of the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, that is expected to take India’s close ties with the Gulf countries to another level.

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, following which he will be holding separate meetings with the Amir of Kuwait and the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

Delegation-level talks with the Prime Minister of Kuwait will be held thereafter during which the Prime Minister will review with the leadership of Kuwait the entire spectrum of bilateral relations including in areas such as the political, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties, and the steps that both sides need to take to further enhance them.

The Crown Prince will be hosting a banquet in honour of the Indian PM who is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event besides also visiting a labour camp. During his visit, PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup as a special guest of the Amir of Kuwait.

“Today, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. We deeply value the historical connection with Kuwait that has been nurtured over generations. We are not just strong trade and energy partners but also have shared interest in peace, security, stability and prosperity in the West Asia region,” the Prime Minister said in his departure statement, earlier in the day.

“It would be an opportunity to chalk out a road map for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of our people and the region. I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations,” the statement added.

PM Modi also said that he remains confident that his visit will further strengthen and reinforce the special ties and bonds of friendship between the people of India and Kuwait.

IANS

Previous article
TN Assembly session likely to be stormy as Governor vs govt standoff continues
Next article
US DoJ indictment of Adani ‘complete American overreach,’ harmful for green revolution: Erik Solheim
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Opportunity to chalk out road map for futuristic partnership: PM Modi emplanes for Kuwait

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for his historic two-day visit to Kuwait on...
NATIONAL

Central School in Bihar’s Bihta shut indefinitely due to leopard scare

Patna, Dec 21: The Central School on the Air Force Station premises in Bihar's Bihta town has been...
Economy

US DoJ indictment of Adani ‘complete American overreach,’ harmful for green revolution: Erik Solheim

New Delhi, Dec 21: The US Department of Justice (DoJ) indictment of Adani Group officials is nothing but...
NATIONAL

TN Assembly session likely to be stormy as Governor vs govt standoff continues

Chennai, Dec 21 : The Tamil Nadu Assembly session is likely to be stormy as the ongoing standoff...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Opportunity to chalk out road map for futuristic partnership: PM Modi emplanes for Kuwait

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Central School in Bihar’s Bihta shut indefinitely due to leopard scare

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 21: The Central School on the Air...

US DoJ indictment of Adani ‘complete American overreach,’ harmful for green revolution: Erik Solheim

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 21: The US Department of Justice...
Load more

Popular news

Opportunity to chalk out road map for futuristic partnership: PM Modi emplanes for Kuwait

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Central School in Bihar’s Bihta shut indefinitely due to leopard scare

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Dec 21: The Central School on the Air...

US DoJ indictment of Adani ‘complete American overreach,’ harmful for green revolution: Erik Solheim

Economy 0
New Delhi, Dec 21: The US Department of Justice...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge