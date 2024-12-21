Saturday, December 21, 2024
PM Modi meets 101-year-old former IFS officer, gets a rousing welcome in Kuwait

Kuwait City, Dec 21: The Indian community gave a rousing reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at his hotel in Kuwait City on Saturday afternoon, shortly after he touched down in the Gulf nation, kicking off his historic two-day visit, the first by an Indian PM to the country in 43 years.

Among those who met Prime Minister Modi warmly was 101-year-old Mangal Sain Handa, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, who now resides in Kuwait and had served in Kuwait, United Kingdom, Iraq, China, Argentina, and Cambodia before retiring about four decades ago.

PM Modi not only exchanged greetings with Handa but also posed for photos with his family. “Delighted to have met Shri Mangal Sain Handa Ji in Kuwait this afternoon. I admire his contribution to India and his passion for India’s development,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

On Friday, Handa’s granddaughter, Shreya Juneja had posted a message for PM Modi, requesting him to meet her grandfather during his visit to Kuwait. On Saturday, just before he boarded Air India One, Prime Minister Modi, who enjoys a massive following not just in the country but also all over the world and loves to give a personal touch to his engagement with the Indian diaspora during foreign visits, responded to Juneja’s social media post. “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting Mangal Sain Handa Ji in Kuwait today,” wrote PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also received copies of Ramayana and Mahabharata translated in Arabic language by Abdullah Baron and published by Abdullateef Alnesef. “Received a heartwarming welcome from the vibrant Indian diaspora in Kuwait. Their energy, love and unwavering connection to India are truly inspiring. Grateful for their enthusiasm and proud of their contributions to strengthening ties between our nations,” said PM Modi.

The Indian community, the largest expatriate group in Kuwait, continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations. In his departure statement on Saturday, PM Modi had mentioned that his visit would be an opportunity to chalk out a roadmap for a futuristic partnership for the benefit of people and the region.

“I eagerly look forward to meeting the Indian diaspora in Kuwait who have immensely contributed to the strengthening of bonds of friendship between the two nations,” said Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora at a community event besides visiting a labour camp during his two-day visit to the West Asian nation.

IANS

Previous article
HM Shah urges NE CMs to give more thrust to foiling the danger of drugs
Next article
GST meet: Ready-to-eat popcorn to become costly, tax up on used car sales by businesses
