NATIONAL

Pramod Tiwari accuses BJP of undermining Parliamentary conduct, NCW of political bias

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 21 : Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Saturday, accused the BJP government of degrading parliamentary norms and tarnishing India’s democratic traditions. This comes amid allegations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushing BJP MPs during a recent ruckus in Parliament, a claim strongly denied by the Congress and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated as the FIR filed against LoP Rahul Gandhi has been transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Speaking on the matter to IANS, Tiwari stated, “I have been a Member of Parliament for 45 years. Such disgraceful acts have never occurred, regardless of the government in power. But the BJP government has written a dark chapter.”

He stated that BJP MPs disrupted proceedings, blocking members from entering the House with banners and sticks, turning the atmosphere into what he described as a “war zone.”

Tiwari also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for demanding an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“To hide his own mistakes, he is trying to make Rahul Gandhi apologise,” he said, adding that the incident has embarrassed parliamentary democracy.

On the controversy involving Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, Tiwari accused the National Commission for Women (NCW) of political bias, suggesting that its members are aligned with the BJP.

“Even without the Speaker’s permission, they are taking cognisance of incidents in Parliament,” he remarked, vowing to examine the laws governing such actions.

Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak in a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, said that hailing from an ST community and being a woman member, her “dignity and self-esteem has been deeply hurt by LoP Rahul Gandhi.”

“He spoke to me in a loud voice and his physical proximity to me was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable. I stepped aside with a heavy heart and denouncing my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way,” the letter read.

–IANS

