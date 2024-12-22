Sunday, December 22, 2024
NATIONAL

AAP announces door-to-door registration drive for two schemes

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Dec 22: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the commencement of registrations for two new welfare schemes — Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana — starting December 23.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal outlined the benefits of the schemes and the door-to-door registration drive that AAP workers will undertake to ensure widespread participation.

Under the Mahila Samman Yojana, every woman in Delhi will receive Rs 2,100 monthly. This initiative aims to support women in managing household expenses and pursuing higher education.

Highlighting the importance of the scheme, Kejriwal said, “We know how hard mothers and sisters work. Many manage their households while working outside. This Rs 2,100 will help daughters complete their college education and enable housewives to handle rising household expenses or fulfil their personal aspirations, such as buying a saree or suit for themselves.”

“Ever since this scheme was announced, we have been inundated with calls and queries about registration. Today, I want to announce that registration will begin tomorrow. You do not need to stand in lines or waste time. Our AAP teams will visit your homes, register the women, and provide a registration card. Keep this card safe,” the AAP convenor added.

Kejriwal also elaborated on the Sanjeevani Yojana, a free healthcare initiative for senior citizens aged 60 and above. Under this scheme, the Delhi government will bear all treatment costs in both government and private hospitals, irrespective of income level.

“The middle class, which has tirelessly contributed to the country’s progress by paying taxes, often finds itself neglected during retirement. The biggest concern for many is how to afford healthcare in old age. I want to assure all senior citizens that the AAP government will take care of your medical expenses,” Kejriwal stated.

Registration for both schemes will start simultaneously, with AAP teams visiting households to ensure enrollment. Kejriwal emphasised that Delhi voters are eligible for the schemes and urged people to keep their voter IDs ready.

He also took an indirect dig at the opposition, accusing them of cancelling voter IDs to deprive people of welfare benefits. “Check if your voter ID is active. If it has been cancelled, inform us immediately, and we will ensure it is reinstated,” he said.

Kejriwal, along with Atishi and Manish Sisodia, announced that they would personally visit certain areas to kickstart the registration process.

“This is a significant step towards empowering women and ensuring healthcare for the elderly. Tomorrow, the drive begins in full swing across Delhi,” he concluded.

–IANS

