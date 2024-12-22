Sunday, December 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

CM Stalin favours DMK contesting Erode East bypolls, likely to take seat from Cong

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Dec 22: With the Election Commission of India declaring the Erode East Assembly seat vacant following the demise of veteran Congress leader E.V.K.S Elangovan, political parties have commenced preparations for the by-election.

Sources in the DMK revealed that the party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was in Erode district on two days — December 19 and December 20 — met senior party functionaries in the district to gather their views on the candidate for the Erode East bypolls.

The late EVKS Elangovan had become the MLA of Erode East after his son and former MLA, Thirumagan Everaa, passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.

According to DMK insiders, Erode South district secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister S. Muthusamy informed CM Stalin that after EVKS Elangovan and his family, there is no prominent Congress leader in Erode to contest the seat.

Muthusamy also conveyed to CM Stalin that party cadres are keen on DMK taking over the seat. During his visit to Erode on December 19, Chief Minister Stalin directed party functionaries to strengthen DMK in constituencies perceived as weak in the district to secure victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

On December 19, CM Stalin chaired a meeting with senior DMK members, inviting key functionaries from across the district. Entry to the meeting hall was restricted to individuals carrying invitation letters sent from the DMK headquarters.

During the meeting, CM Stalin reviewed the DMK’s performance in Erode during the 2021 Assembly election and urged party leaders to work relentlessly to capture constituencies lost to AIADMK.

Specific constituencies discussed included Perundurai, which DMK failed to win, and Anthiyur, which the party won by a narrow margin of 1,275 votes.

The defeat of the DMK ally CPI in the Bhavanisagar constituency was also deliberated. Sources added that CM Stalin instructed functionaries to prioritise addressing people’s problems and strengthen the party’s presence in weak constituencies.

A special committee will be formed to study ways to secure victory in Erode’s vulnerable constituencies.

It is noteworthy that the DMK has set an ambitious goal of winning 200 of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

Currently, in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the DMK holds 133 seats, with allies Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), and CPI(M) (2), bringing the total to 159 seats.

The DMK-led alliance achieved an impressive vote share of 45.38 per cent in the previous elections.

The DMK has already appointed full-time coordinators for each Assembly constituency, with senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister and party youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and organising secretary R.S. Bharathy, monitoring their activities.

–IANS

Previous article
Punjab building collapse: NDRF, Army continue rescue operation
Next article
Kerala trader suicide: Wife seeks abetment charges against officials of CPI(M)-controlled bank
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Stepwell discovered during excavation in Sambhal’s Chandausi area

Sambhal, Dec 22 : Following the reopening of the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after...
NATIONAL

Trainee cop dies of bullet wound in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 22 : A local trainee policeman was killed on Sunday by a bullet injury in Police...
NATIONAL

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed...
NATIONAL

PCS Prelims 2024 conducted across UP amid tight security

Lucknow, Dec 22 : The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS) Preliminary Examination 2024 is underway across all...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stepwell discovered during excavation in Sambhal’s Chandausi area

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal, Dec 22 : Following the reopening of the...

Trainee cop dies of bullet wound in J&K’s Ganderbal

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 22 : A local trainee policeman was...

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on Monday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

Popular news

Stepwell discovered during excavation in Sambhal’s Chandausi area

NATIONAL 0
Sambhal, Dec 22 : Following the reopening of the...

Trainee cop dies of bullet wound in J&K’s Ganderbal

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Dec 22 : A local trainee policeman was...

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on Monday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge