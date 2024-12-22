Sunday, December 22, 2024
Man held with drug worth Rs 5 crore in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Patna, Dec 22: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully conducted a significant operation in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, resulting in the arrest of an individual and the seizure of 2 kilograms of morphine on Saturday.

The value of the seized item is approximately Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, was spearheaded by NCB Zonal Director Abhishek Anand.

According to NCB, morphine was transported to Bihar from Myanmar. Acting on a credible tip-off about the arrival of the illicit material, the bureau formed a special team that intercepted the accused at Muzaffarpur station.

“We received information that a high-value substance from Myanmar had been smuggled into Muzaffarpur. On the basis of this intelligence, a team was deployed, and the suspect was apprehended,” Anand said.

The suspect is currently under interrogation as the NCB works to uncover the supply chain and identify additional traffickers involved in the operation.

“We are questioning the accused to determine the origin of the substance and the intended recipients. Based on his information, further arrests are anticipated,” Anand added.

The seized substance is reported to have properties that relieve pain and induce deep sleep.

While it can be consumed orally, its effects are more immediate and potent when administered via injection. Commonly misused as a drug, the substance acts on the brain and nervous system to block pain signals, providing temporary relief from pain while also reducing anxiety and stress associated with it.

“However, the substance is not without risks. Its misuse can lead to serious side effects, both physical and psychological. Prolonged use or abuse can harm the body in several ways, making it a dangerous and addictive drug if not used under proper medical supervision,” Anand said.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) emphasizes the importance of curbing such substances to prevent misuse and protect public health.

This operation underscores the NCB’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and safeguarding communities from the menace of narcotics.

–IANS

