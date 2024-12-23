Amitabh Bachchan reveals he bunked classes during school

Mumbai, Dec 23: Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for discipline on the sets, and his penchant for rehearsing the scenes. However, there was a time when Big B let go of the discipline in him for momentary fun.

The veteran actor revealed on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that he used to bunk his school. The reality show brings an exciting twist to the format with ‘India Challenger Week’. This week, out of 10 play-along contestants, the top two from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round competed in the ‘Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round’ to secure their place on the hotseat.

The winner of this buzzer challenge then continued with the game, starting with the money tree at the 6th question. Jaspal Singh from Punjab, a Science Lab Assistant with a sharp mind and quick reflexes left the audiences impressed with his knowledge. During the show, a curious Jaspal asked Amitabh Bachchan, “You had a role as the principal in the movie ‘Mohabbatein’, where you portrayed a character who was all about ‘Parampara, Prathishta, Anushashan’ (Tradition, Prestige, Discipline).

I’m curious, if you were truly a principal, would you have been that strict? And, did you ever skip classes?” Responding to the same, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Where did you get the idea that I could have been a principal? Padhaai-likhaai mein zero the hum… so I could never have become a principal.

But yes, the principal at my school was very strict. I used to bunk school, not just classes! I was in a boarding school in Nainital, and we couldn’t leave the campus. But at night, when everyone else was asleep, I would sneak out.

If I got caught, I would be punished”. Jaspal adds, “In that movie, your students did the same thing, didn’t they?” Amitabh Bachchan said, “Yes, and when they got caught, they too were punished”. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 16 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

