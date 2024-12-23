Monday, December 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

IIT Delhi students receive job offers from US, UK, UAE, Japan in abundance

New Delhi, 23 Dec: Companies like Google, Oracle and American Express have offered jobs to students of IIT Delhi, who have secured over 1,200 offers including pre-placement offers (PPOs). About 1150 individual students are being uniquely selected.

In this phase, students have also received 50 plus international offers from 15 plus prestigious organisations across multiple global regions, including Japan, Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The placement season for the academic year 2024-25 is currently going on.

However, IIT Delhi did not disclose the high-value packages. IIT Delhi said that they have a policy where they have decided to not mention high-value packages in their placement-related public statements.

The institution informed that the recruiters with double-digit offers on campus this year, so far include Google, Oracle, American Express, Texas Instruments, Barclays, BCG, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Private Limited, Deutsche India Pvt Ltd, Goldman Sachs, Graviton Research Capital, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, PayU, Quadeye, Qualcomm, Robust Results Private Limited, Shiprocket, Squarepoint Capital, Trident Group, and Turing Global India Pvt. Ltd. Commenting on the ongoing placement season, Prof. Naresh Varma Datla, Professor-in-Charge, the Office of Career Services (OCS), said, “IIT Delhi had a very good start and has been doing very well so far. We believe that a similar trend will continue in the upcoming days as well.

The Office of Career Services is focused on expanding the range of companies and job profiles in the coming days to cater to the students appearing for placements.” Prof Suresh Neelakantan, Co-Professor-in-Charge, OCS, IIT Delhi, said, “We sincerely appreciate our recruiters for recognising the talent and potential of our students, and we congratulate the students for their perseverance and outstanding efforts.”

The placement season spanning till the end of next semester, is focused on the placement of undergraduate and postgraduate students of IIT Delhi. The smooth and efficient execution of the placement process is the result of the dedicated efforts of the entire Office of Career Services team, including staff, student coordinators, and volunteers, alongside the continued collaboration with industry partners across various sectors, the official added. IANS

