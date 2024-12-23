Monday, December 23, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Inconsistent Man United lose at home again

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MANCHESTER, Dec 22: Manchester United was beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth for the second straight season in the Premier League to continue Ruben Amorim’s turbulent start at Old Trafford, while title-chasing Chelsea was held to a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.
The optimism that might have been generated by a last-gasp 2-1 derby win at Manchester City last weekend has disappeared for United, which lost 4-3 at Tottenham in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Thursday before being handed a defeat to Bournemouth by the same score as 12 months ago.
Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo scored for the visitors from the south coast as they climbed to fifth place in the standings, dropping Man City — the beleaguered defending champion — to seventh place after 16 games.
Since drawing Amorim’s first match in charge — at Ipswich on November 24 — United has won four and lost four in all competitions under the Portuguese coach, who left out Marcus Rashford for the third straight match. United sits in 13th place and will be in the bottom half of standings at Christmas for the first time since the 1989-90 season.
Chelsea could have climbed above Liverpool into first place — for a couple of hours at least — with a win at Everton.
However, a 0-0 draw ended the team’s eight-match winning run in all competitions and meant Liverpool could push four points clear by beating Tottenham later Sunday.
Nicolas Jackson headed against the post for Chelsea in the first half.
Everton also held Arsenal 0-0 last weekend and faces Man City next.
Rashford left out again
Rashford was left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match ahead of Bournemouth’s visit in the Premier League on Sunday.
Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X.
“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford was quoted as saying. “When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’”
Rashford, who is a graduate of United’s famed academy, is under contract until 2028.
Winning start for Pereira
Vitor Pereira got off to a great start as Wolverhampton manager, with his new team beating Leicester 3-0 in his first match in charge.
Pereira took charge on Thursday as the replacement for Gary O’Neil and immediately ended Wolves’ four-game losing run as Gonçalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored first-half goals at King Power Stadium.
It handed Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy a second straight big loss early in his reign, after a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle last weekend.
Another recently hired Premier League manager, Ivan Juric, began life at Southampton with a 0-0 draw at Fulham.
Juric wasn’t in charge of the team because he doesn’t have a work permit. He was sitting in the stands for the match instead.
Jesus’ streak
It’s five goals in a week for Gabriel Jesus against Crystal Palace.
After scoring a hat trick in Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback win against Palace in the English League Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday, the Brazil striker hit another two goals when the teams met again on Saturday.
Going into Wednesday’s game, Jesus had only scored once for Arsenal since the end of January.
Jesus struck twice in a frantic start at Selhurst Park. He opened the scoring in the sixth, with Ismaila Sarr leveling five minutes later.
Jesus restored Arsenal’s lead in the 14th and was denied back-to-back hat tricks when hitting the post and then having another close range effort saved by Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice also scored for Arsenal. (AP)

Previous article
Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate with private stakeholders, including NGOs and localities, in a...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for his roles in Call Me By Your Name, Dune...
SPORTS

Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

Madrid, Dec 22: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran down the touchline in joy while Barcelona players sunk...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Lizzo responds to lawsuit allegations, claims she ‘did nothing wrong’

American rapper and singer Lizzo has publicly addressed the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her in August 2023...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...

Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Dec 22: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran...
Load more

Popular news

Drug menace: Govt looks to collaborate with stakeholders

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 22: The Meghalaya government plans to collaborate...

Timothee on playing Bob Dylan: I really worship at the church of Bob

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet, who is best known for...

Atletico stun Barça in stoppage time to snatch La Liga lead

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Dec 22: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone ran...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge