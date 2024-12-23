Monday, December 23, 2024
SPORTS

India beat B’desh to bag Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup

By: Agencies

Date:

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 22: Opener G Trisha made a doughty fifty before the left-arm troika of Ayushi Shukla, Sonam Yadav and Parunika Sisodia spun web around Bangladesh batters as India scored a 41-run win to emerge champions in the inaugural Women’s T20 U19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.
On a spongy pitch, Trisha’s 52 off 47 balls (5×4, 2×6) guided India to 117 for seven, but Indian spinners cut through the Bangladesh line-up to bundle them out for 76 in 18.3 overs.
The biggest partnership in Indian innings, in fact in the match itself, was between Trisha and her skipper Nikki Prasad – a 41-run alliance for the fourth wicket.
India batters struggled against pacer Farjana Easmin, who took four wickets.
Despite that, India were restricted to a below-par total, and Bangladesh seemed well on track for a win once they reached 44 for two in the seventh over.
However, Ayushi (3/17), Sonam (2/13) and Parunika (2/12) took over from that point as Bangladesh lost remaining eight wickets for a mere 32 runs. (PTI)

