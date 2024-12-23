Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Shyam Benegal passes away at 90

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

 

Mumbai, Dec 23: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who pioneered the parallel film movement in India, passed away in Mumbai on Monday.

The filmmaker was suffering from a kidney ailment for a while, and was admitted to Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai.

His funeral will be held in Mumbai at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Shyam Benegal is widely considered as one of the greatest filmmakers after the 1970s, and received several honours like 18 National Film Awards, a Nandi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the field of cinema, a Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

The filmmaker recently celebrated his 90th birthday in Mumbai.

He was born in Hyderabad to Sridhar B. Benegal who was prominent in the field of photography. He was the second cousin of the legendary Indian auteur Guru Dutt.

Shyam Benegal started his career as a copywriter, and made his first Documentary film in Gujarati, ‘Gher Betha Ganga’ in 1962. His first four feature films ‘Ankur’ (1973), ‘Nishant’ (1975), ‘Manthan’ (1976) and ‘Bhumika’ (1977) made him a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986.

His film ‘Mandi’ (1983), is known for its satire on politics and prostitution. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Later, working from his own story, based on the last days of Portuguese in Goa, in the early 1960s, Shyam explored human relationships in ‘Trikal’.

The filmmaker was known for his evolution. When the Hindi cinema entered a period of lull in the 1980s with even the mainstream films struggling at the box-office after the introduction of VCR, the fundings for the parallel films were considerably cut-down. Many filmmakers of the parallel film movement couldn’t make movies in the absence of funds. However, Shyam Benegal turned to the new medium of television. His show ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ is considered to be one of the iconic shows of India.

IANS

 

Previous article
Former SC judge V. Ramasubramanian appointed as NHRC Chairperson
Next article
Hyderabad police summons Allu Arjun for questioning tomorrow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bengaluru techie falls prey to digital arrest; loses Rs 11 crore

Bengaluru, Dec 23: An incident of a software professional losing Rs 11 crore after falling victim to digital...
Environment

Photos from Shyam Benegal’s last birthday resurfaces after his demise

Mumbai, Dec 23: Photos from legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's 90th birthday celebration have resurfaced online following the news...
NATIONAL

Manipur civil society groups hold demonstration in Delhi, seek PM’s intervention to restore peace

New Delhi/Imphal, Dec 23:  A few civil society groups from Manipur on Monday held demonstrations in New Delhi...
NATIONAL

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian added to national team ahead of Melbourne Test: BCCI

New Delhi/Mumbai, Dec 23: Mumbai’s off-spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian has earned a surprise call-up to join the Indian...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bengaluru techie falls prey to digital arrest; loses Rs 11 crore

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 23: An incident of a software professional...

Photos from Shyam Benegal’s last birthday resurfaces after his demise

Environment 0
Mumbai, Dec 23: Photos from legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's...

Manipur civil society groups hold demonstration in Delhi, seek PM’s intervention to restore peace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Imphal, Dec 23:  A few civil society groups...
Load more

Popular news

Bengaluru techie falls prey to digital arrest; loses Rs 11 crore

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Dec 23: An incident of a software professional...

Photos from Shyam Benegal’s last birthday resurfaces after his demise

Environment 0
Mumbai, Dec 23: Photos from legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal's...

Manipur civil society groups hold demonstration in Delhi, seek PM’s intervention to restore peace

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi/Imphal, Dec 23:  A few civil society groups...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge