Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Amit Shah stresses on using technology, reviews implementation of new criminal laws

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the use of technology in crime control and called for a system with generation of alerts at predefined stages and timelines right from registration to disposal of the case for speedy investigation.

While chairing a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he stressed the use of biometric technology to identify unclaimed bodies.

The Union Home Minister said there is a need to regularly interact with senior police formations of State/UTs to monitor the progress of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) regularly and provide impetus to the project.

He said that NCRB should create a data-rich platform to benefit the Investigation Officers and other stakeholders of the Criminal Justice System. He appreciated NCRB’s efforts in the technical implementation of New Criminal Laws and the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

The Union Minister also reviewed the integration of CCTNS 2.0, NAFIS, Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with ICJS 2.0 at the all-India level. Union Home Secretary, Director NCRB and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB and NIC were present in the meeting.

During the discussions, he asked NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in ICJS 2.0, stressing on use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign and eSummons in every state/UT. Elaborating on the need to have a generation of alerts right from registration to disposal of a case, he said alerts to investigation officers and senior officers as per pre-defined timelines would help expedite the investigation.

He emphasised that a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NCRB should visit the States/Union Territories to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways.

IANS

Previous article
IIM Raipur exits CAP,  to go with independent admission process  
Next article
PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the road accident fatalities have...
NATIONAL

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday launched the Jago Grahak Jago app, Jagriti app, and...
INTERNATIONAL

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite of a bilateral extradition treaty that exists, it seems...
NATIONAL

PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...
Load more

Popular news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge