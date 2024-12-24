Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam Rifles foils major IED threat in Manipur’s Churachandpur

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, Dec 24: Assam Rifles along with other security forces foiled a major IED threat on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

A Defence Spokesman said that Assam Rifles, under a joint operation with the bomb disposal squad and Manipur Police, neutralised a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) threat on the NH-2 near Leisang village between Imphal and Churachandpur on Monday night.

He said that acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched to locate a suspected IED. After a thorough search, the device was found under a bridge on NH-2. The recovered explosives included 40 metres of Cordex, nine commercial detonators (No 87), one non-electric commercial detonator, 3.6 kg of Neogel 90 explosive (equivalent to nine IEDs), and a 30 cm safety fuse.

The IED was safely neutralised, ensuring the security of commuters and local residents. The recovered materials were handed over to Churachandpur police station, and a formal FIR was registered by Assam Rifles.

“This operation underscores Assam Rifles’ commitment to safeguarding the region and ensuring the safety and security of the local populace,” an Assam Rifles statement said.

A police official in Imphal said that search operations and area domination were conducted by combined security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of vehicles carrying essential items and food grains along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 106 Nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley regions to curb movement of inimical elements and law violators.

IANS

Previous article
NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and address the challenge of stray cattle-related accidents, the National...
NATIONAL

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest cultural and spiritual event, is set to begin in...
NATIONAL

Explainer: All you need to know about the GST on EVs

New Delhi, Dec 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that the increase in GST from 12 per...
NATIONAL

5 soldiers killed, 5 injured in J&K road accident

Jammu, Dec 24: Five soldiers were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and...

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

NATIONAL 0
Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest...

Explainer: All you need to know about the GST on EVs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has...
Load more

Popular news

NHAI setting up shelters for stray cattle along highways to prevent accidents

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: To enhance road safety and...

Mahakumbh 2025: Super deluxe and villa tent houses ready, booking to begin from Jan 10

NATIONAL 0
Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 24: Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest...

Explainer: All you need to know about the GST on EVs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge