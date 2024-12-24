Assam Rifles foils major IED threat in Manipur’s Churachandpur

Imphal, Dec 24: Assam Rifles along with other security forces foiled a major IED threat on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2) in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, officials said on Tuesday.

A Defence Spokesman said that Assam Rifles, under a joint operation with the bomb disposal squad and Manipur Police, neutralised a major Improvised Explosive Device (IED) threat on the NH-2 near Leisang village between Imphal and Churachandpur on Monday night.

He said that acting on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched to locate a suspected IED. After a thorough search, the device was found under a bridge on NH-2. The recovered explosives included 40 metres of Cordex, nine commercial detonators (No 87), one non-electric commercial detonator, 3.6 kg of Neogel 90 explosive (equivalent to nine IEDs), and a 30 cm safety fuse.

The IED was safely neutralised, ensuring the security of commuters and local residents. The recovered materials were handed over to Churachandpur police station, and a formal FIR was registered by Assam Rifles.

“This operation underscores Assam Rifles’ commitment to safeguarding the region and ensuring the safety and security of the local populace,” an Assam Rifles statement said.

A police official in Imphal said that search operations and area domination were conducted by combined security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. Movement of vehicles carrying essential items and food grains along NH-37 and NH-2 has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles. A total of 106 Nakas/checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley regions to curb movement of inimical elements and law violators.

IANS