Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday launched the Jago Grahak Jago app, Jagriti app, and Jagriti Dashboard for the protection of consumer rights on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2024. National Consumer Day is dedicated to acknowledging the rights and needs of consumers and highlighting the significant strides the department has made in protecting and empowering consumers over the past year.

The apps launched by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi aim to protect consumers from dark patterns. “The apps would equip the Department of Consumer Affairs with means and resources to identify dark patterns on e-commerce platforms and is soon going to empower consumers with these tools,” the Minister said, during the launch in Vigyan Bhawan here.

The theme of the National Consumer Day this year is “Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice,” reflecting the commitment to enhancing consumer welfare through innovative solutions and transparent redressal systems.

“Virtual hearings of grievances are giving consumers digital access to justice and this reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in ensuring efficient and accessible justice to the consumers,” said the Minister.

He also launched the National Legal Metrology e-Mapp, which enhances transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance and operations; and the new AI-enabled NCH 2.0. NCH 2.0 features multilingual support and AI-powered chatbots, ensuring a seamless and inclusive experience for consumers across the country.

The Minister also emphasised the achievements of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in the past years for the protection of consumer interest through its class actions suits and actions. This includes a refund of Rs 1,454 crores by travel companies to consumers affected due to cancelled flight tickets; and actions taken against 45 coaching centres across the nation for misleading advertisements, among others.

