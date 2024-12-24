Tuesday, December 24, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre launches 3 apps for protection of consumer rights

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union government on Tuesday launched the Jago Grahak Jago app, Jagriti app, and Jagriti Dashboard for the protection of consumer rights on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2024. National Consumer Day is dedicated to acknowledging the rights and needs of consumers and highlighting the significant strides the department has made in protecting and empowering consumers over the past year.

The apps launched by Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi aim to protect consumers from dark patterns. “The apps would equip the Department of Consumer Affairs with means and resources to identify dark patterns on e-commerce platforms and is soon going to empower consumers with these tools,” the Minister said, during the launch in Vigyan Bhawan here.

The theme of the National Consumer Day this year is “Virtual Hearings & Digital Access to Consumer Justice,” reflecting the commitment to enhancing consumer welfare through innovative solutions and transparent redressal systems.

“Virtual hearings of grievances are giving consumers digital access to justice and this reflects the commitment of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in ensuring efficient and accessible justice to the consumers,” said the Minister.

He also launched the National Legal Metrology e-Mapp, which enhances transparency, efficiency, and accountability in governance and operations; and the new AI-enabled NCH 2.0. NCH 2.0 features multilingual support and AI-powered chatbots, ensuring a seamless and inclusive experience for consumers across the country.

The Minister also emphasised the achievements of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in the past years for the protection of consumer interest through its class actions suits and actions. This includes a refund of Rs 1,454 crores by travel companies to consumers affected due to cancelled flight tickets; and actions taken against 45 coaching centres across the nation for misleading advertisements, among others.

IANS

Previous article
Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request
Next article
Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the road accident fatalities have...
INTERNATIONAL

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite of a bilateral extradition treaty that exists, it seems...
NATIONAL

PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with eminent economists and sectoral...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah stresses on using technology, reviews implementation of new criminal laws

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised on the use of technology in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...

PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Assam only state to see dip in road accidents: CM Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec 24: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Hasina’s extradition not possible on politically motivated charges, without evidence: Former diplomat on Bangladesh request

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Experts reckon that in spite...

PM Modi holds brainstorming session with economists in run-up to Budget

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge