US singer Mary Millben hails PM Modi, greets him on Christmas

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Dec 24:  Mary Millben, an African-American singer and actress known for her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday exchanged Christmas greetings with him and hailed him for honouring Jesus Christ at an event.

After PM Modi attended Christmas celebrations at the headquarters of the Catholic Church in India, Millben posted on X, “Bless you, @PMOIndia. Jesus Christ is the greatest gift and example of love. Thank you, PM Modi, for honouring my Savior Jesus Christ publicly at the @IndianBishops Christmas Celebration. Your words touched me… Merry Christmas to all my brothers and sisters in India.”

PM Modi later responded by posting a message, “The teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger.”

Millben had first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US. She is the singer who performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Following her performance, she touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention.

Millben earlier called the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) a “true act of democracy,” commending the Indian PM for providing refuge to persecuted religious minorities. She urged the US government to recognise his leadership and improve diplomatic relations with India.

On another occasion, she highlighted PM Modi’s efforts towards women’s empowerment, suggesting that he is the best leader for India’s progress and advocating for more women in leadership roles in the country.

She also praised PM Modi’s leadership during the ongoing issues in Manipur, stating that he “will always fight for your freedom” and emphasised the confidence India has in him as a leader. The singer has often expressed deep affection for India, stating, “I love India.”

On Monday, speaking at the Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi condemned attempts to incite violence in society, highlighting that Jesus Christ’s teachings promote love, harmony and brotherhood. He also condemned last week’s terror attack at Germany’s Magdeburg Christmas Market, where a Sports Utility Vehicle drove into a crowd, killing four women and a nine-year-old child, while injuring 205 people, including seven Indians.

IANS

