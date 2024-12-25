Wednesday, December 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Mawjymbuin issue: EKH DC to meet committee on Jan 3

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 24: The East Khasi Hills district administration will hold a meeting of the district-level committee to oversee the maintenance, management and other matters related to Krem Mawjymbuin at Mawsynram on January 3.
The meeting will be held in the office chamber of Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah.
Kurbah, who is the chairperson of the committee, convened the meeting following an ultimatum by Assam-based Kutumba Suraksha Parishad against the denial of permission to perform religious rituals at Mawjymbuin cave.
Following the meeting call, KSP president Satya Ranjan Borah said the Meghalaya government has responded and arranged the eagerly-awaited meeting to discuss the matter of Mawjymbuin cave.
“We confirm our presence in the meeting. We also confirm that till then all kinds of protests will be on hold. The rest of the activities will be initiated if required after analysing the resolutions and outcome of the meeting,” Borah said in a statement.
He asserted that they are not here to create any kind of unwanted circumstances and not to hurt anyone from any religion or caste or community.
“We have been doing our duties as provided to us under Article 51 (A) of the Constitution of India. We are always here to contribute towards strengthening the national integrity and socio-cultural harmony,” Borah said.
He said that they would like to request the Meghalaya government to call all other stakeholders related to the cave including representatives from the local Dorbar, Seng Khasi, and Hima Mawsynram etc.
“We would also request the authorities to kindly arrange a site visit for us to understand the aspects related to the cave,” the KSP president said.
The Assam-based group had on Monday announced that they would hold a demonstration in Byrnihat against the denial of permission for religious rituals at the Mawjymbuin cave, prompting the Ri-Bhoi district administration to announce a ban on the same.
The same group had earlier reiterated its threat to disrupt road communication between Assam and Meghalaya if no initiative was taken to lift the ban on worship by Hindu devotees at a cave.
The Mawsynram Dorbar Shnong has banned religious rituals at the cave, asserting that it is a tourist spot and not a place of worship.

