Wednesday, December 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ready to welcome Mukul whenever he wants: Pala

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 24: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent Pala on Tuesday asserted that his party was ready to welcome former chief minister and TMC leader, Mukul Sangma whenever he wishes to return to his former party.
Pala however made it clear that if Mukul Sangma decides to return to the Congress, he has to take into confidence leaders like Tura MP Saleng Sangma and Deborah Marak.
“We will be happy if we can have a seasoned and experienced leader like Mukul Sangma in our camp,” Pala said while adding that Mukul’s reentry into the Congress would need the nod of the party high command.
“Mukul Sangma knows what he has to do if he ever wants to come back to the party,” Pala said while adding that Congress with the support of Mukul Sangma can work wonders.
Making it clear that he has no personal problems with Mukul Sangma and both of them have mutual respect for each other, Pala said that the Congress party does not belong to him alone and it belongs to everyone. “We should work to rebuild the party,” he added.
It may be added here that Mukul had recently claimed that he has no intention of returning to the Congress.
He, however, did not rule out the possibility of floating a political party in the near future.
Claiming that the Congress in Meghalaya is directionless, Mukul said the NPP and the Congress maintain a close relationship with each other but Congress leaders speak something else in the public domain.
Asked if state Congress chief Vincent Pala is the main bone of contention, Sangma said it is not about an individual but he is fighting against the ruling dispensation.

Previous article
Mad rush of tourists in city, gains for hospitality sector
Next article
KHADC revenue receipts down by 26 per cent, says CAG report
