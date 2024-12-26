Aaranyak facilitates awareness, nature exposure for students around Pobitora WLS

Guwahati, Dec 26: With an objective to inculcate penchant for conservation of wildlife and habitats and highlight the need for sustained efforts for coexistence with wildlife, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) organised an awareness and nature exposure programme in and around Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam for a group of 40 students on December 24.

Range Officer of Pobitora WLS Pranjal Baruah inaugurated the event, emphasising on the importance of local community’s involvement in conservation efforts and awareness on wildlife in sustaining coexistence.

He also enlightened the participants on how to conduct themselves in the wildlife sanctuary, encouraging young people to respect nature and cherish it.

During the programme 40 students participated from two schools, Lokapriya GNB Secondary School and Bura Buri High School located in the vicinity of the wildlife sanctuary that is famous for its treasure trove of over 100 one-horned Indian rhinos. This initiative was supported by an IUCN (CAG) grant.

Aaranyak’s Manager in the Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Arif Hussain discussed the importance of wildlife conservation and shared key insights about ecosystems. By emphasising on interdependence between biodiversity and human survival, he inspired participants to contribute in whatever way they can towards conservation efforts.

The nature exposure trip for the students and accompanying teachers was led by Ujjal Bayan, Researcher, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak. He explained how Pobitora WLS provides essential ecosystem services to numerous nearby villages.

Additionally, he provided engaging tips on bird watching and highlighted the sanctuary’s role as a paradise for migratory birds thronging it every winter.

Rahul Das, a member of Aaranyak’s K9 team, played a significant role in the smooth execution of the programme.

In their appreciation of the initiative, teachers accompanying students exuded confidence that there will be a lasting impression of the programme on young minds who will be encouraged to chip in for nature conservation efforts.