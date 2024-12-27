Friday, December 27, 2024
Osamu Suzuki was a legendary figure in global auto industry: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep grief over the demise of Suzuki Motor Corp’s patriarch and long-time chairman Osamu Suzuki and extended his condolences to his family and colleagues.

The Prime Minister, in a message on social media platform X, said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Osamu Suzuki, a legendary figure in the global automotive industry. His visionary work reshaped global perceptions of mobility. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motor Corporation became a global powerhouse, successfully navigating challenges, driving innovation and expansion.

He had a profound affection for India and his collaboration with Maruti revolutionised the Indian automobile market.” PM Modi also recalled the several interactions he had with Osamu Suzuki and praised him for his hard work and humility.

“I cherish fond memories of my numerous interactions with Mr Suzuki and deeply admire his pragmatic and humble approach. He led by example, exemplifying hard work, meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to quality. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Osamu Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry, including in India where he shared a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Maruti Suzuki statement issued on Friday. Osamu headed Suzuki Motor Corp for more than 40 years and revolutionised India’s car market with the introduction of the popular Maruti 800 small car.

During his Japan visit last year, PM Modi met Osamu Suzuki and discussed further investment opportunities in India including setting up production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries as well as recycling centres, for realising the goal of sustainable growth.

They also discussed strategies for building the local innovation system in India, including skill development through the Japan-India Institutes of Manufacturing (JIM) and Japanese Endowed Courses (JEC).

Recalling Suzuki’s association and contribution to India, PM Modi appreciated the transformational role of Suzuki Motors in the country’s automotive industry. “Reforms undertaken by PM Modi are indescribable and these reforms are changing India into a ‘Model Landscape’ while the self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar) theme is supported by the Japanese investors very strongly,” Osamu Suzuki had said.

IANS

