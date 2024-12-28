Saturday, December 28, 2024
4th Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy leads India's charge with stunning maiden Test hundred

Melbourne, Dec 28: Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the hero for India on day three of the Boxing Day Test by hitting a stunning maiden Test century to lead the hosts’ charge in front of 83, 073 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Playing in just his fourth Test match, Reddy was astute in his strokeplay and solid in defence as he joined forces with fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar, who hit a patient fifty, for a decisive 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket, as India ended day three at 358/9 in 116 overs and trail Australia by 116 runs.

With his father Mutyala, with a constant prayer towards God, and other family members watching eagerly from the front seat in the stands, Reddy brought up an emotional century in 171 deliveries through a lofted on-drive off Scott Boland. As soon as the hundred was confirmed, Reddy dropped down to his knees and looked up to the heavens before soaking in the moment of hitting his first Test century in front of his family at an iconic venue.

Reddy also became the first Indian batter to smash a Test century in Australia after coming out to bat at number eight or lower. Nine balls after Reddy got his century, bad light and later drizzle forced both teams to go off the field, with the right-handed batter holding his bat aloft and soaking in all the appreciation from his team-mates and spectators at the MCG.

The final session’s play began late due to rain forcing early tea, but once proceedings resumed, Reddy and Sundar maintained their discipline and composure in face of tight Australian bowling.

Sundar marched forward to hit his fourth half-century in 146 balls, as he and Reddy, who swept Nathan Lyon for four more, frustrated Australia. Lyon finally broke the stubborn stand by getting a ball to bounce and take the outside edge of Sundar’s bat to first slip. After Nitish took a dramatic two runs, Cummins took his third wicket by having Jasprit Bumrah nick to first slip.

Post Mohammed Siraj surviving three balls to give Reddy a chance to score his century, the all-rounder reached his maiden ton in the next over, leading to emotional scenes for him and his family in the stands. Reddy also became only the second Indian to make his maiden Test century at the MCG, after Vinoo Mankad did so in 1948.

India will be hoping Reddy and Siraj get as many runs as possible on day four after day three saw the visitors’ stage a superb fightback. Brief Scores: Australia 474 in 122.4 overs (Steve Smith 140; Jasprit Bumrah 4-99) lead India 358/9 in 116 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 105 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3-57, Pat Cummins 3-86) by 116 runs.

IANS

4th Test: Unbroken century stand between Reddy and Sundar takes India to 326/7
Indian Army contingent leaves for joint exercise in Nepal
Related articles

NATIONAL

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political uncertainties, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net investors in...
INTERNATIONAL

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

Kabul, Dec 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points, killing 19...
Climate Change

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and it is essential...
NATIONAL

Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

Imphal, Dec 28: At least four persons including a TV Journalist and a security personnel were injured after...

