Saturday, December 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Nation bids farewell to ‘Architect of India’s economic reforms’ Dr Singh with State honours

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Dec 28: Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full State honours at Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat on Saturday, as the nation bid an emotional farewell to the stalwart Congress leader who was fondly known as the ‘Architect of India’s economic reforms’.

Earlier, amid poignant slogans of “Manmohan Singh Ji Amar Rahe” and “Jab Tak Suraj Chand Rahega, Manmohan Singh Ka Naam Rahega,” the mortal remains of Dr Singh were transported from the Congress headquarters to the cremation ground in a flower-adorned Army vehicle.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with Dr Singh’s family members, was present in the vehicle, reflecting his respect and admiration for the late leader. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and J.P. Nadda, and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, were present at Nigam Bodh Ghat to pay their last respects to the economic wizard.

Foreign dignitaries, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, also attended the solemn ceremony. The former Prime Minister received a final salute from the armed forces and the customary 21 gun salute in his honour.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, also paid tribute to the leader who guided India through transformative times. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force officers brought Dr Singh’s mortal remains to the Congress headquarters, where family members and senior Congress leaders gathered for a heartfelt homage.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge draped the Congress flag over Dr. Singh’s body, marking a solemn moment of tribute. Gursharan Kaur, Dr Singh’s wife, led the family in paying their respects. Other prominent Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, D.K. Shivakumar, Ashok Gehlot, K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister S Sukhu, and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, were also present to honour the late leader.

As the funeral procession moved through the streets, throngs of Congress leaders, workers and supporters followed, chanting “Manmohan Singh Amar Rahe” in a demonstration of admiration and respect for the visionary leader. Dr Singh, who passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, served as India’s 14th Prime Minister.

Widely regarded as the ‘Architect of India’s economic reforms,’ he led the nation as the head of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014. The globally respected economist and statesman leaves behind a legacy of transformative leadership that reshaped India’s economic and political landscape.

IANS

Previous article
Indian Army contingent leaves for joint exercise in Nepal
Next article
Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political uncertainties, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net investors in...
INTERNATIONAL

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

Kabul, Dec 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and Pakistani border forces at border crossing points, killing 19...
Climate Change

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and it is essential...
NATIONAL

Manipur: Militants open fire, injure four; CM condemns attack

Imphal, Dec 28: At least four persons including a TV Journalist and a security personnel were injured after...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political...

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kabul, Dec 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and...

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started...
Load more

Popular news

FIIs remain net investors in India this year amid robust economy, resilient market

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, Dec 28:  Despite stock market volatility amid geo-political...

19 Pakistani soldiers, 3 Afghan civilians killed in clashes between Afghan-Pak border forces

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kabul, Dec 28: Heavy clashes erupted between Afghan and...

Climate change risks impacting financial system, need India-specific data: RBI’s Rajeshwar Rao

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Dec 28: Climate change risks have started...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge