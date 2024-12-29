Work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project progressing at rapid pace: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 29:Work is progressing at a rapid pace on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project with bridges built across 13 rivers and several highways and multiple railway lines being crossed through seven steel and prestressed concrete bridges, according to the year-end review of Indian Railways.

Over 243 km of viaduct construction has been completed under the project, along with 352 km of pier work and 362 km of pier foundation work.

Track construction in Gujarat is progressing rapidly, with RC (Reinforced Concrete) Track Bed construction underway in Anand, Vadodara, Surat, and Navsari districts. About 71 track km of RC track bed construction has been completed, and welding of rails has commenced on the viaduct.

In Maharashtra, the first concrete base slab for the Mumbai Bullet Train Station has been successfully cast at a depth of 32 metres, equivalent to a 10-storey building. Work on the 21 km tunnel between Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata is underway, with an Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) of 394 metres completed to facilitate main tunnel construction.

Construction of seven mountain tunnels using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) is progressing in the Palghar district. The only mountain tunnel in Gujarat has already been successfully completed.

“The 12 stations along the corridor, designed with thematic elements and energy-efficient features, are under rapid construction. These user-friendly and energy-positive stations are designed to provide a world-class passenger experience while prioritizing sustainability,” the review states.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has set a target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030. As of November 2024, approximately 487 MW of solar plants (both rooftop and ground-mounted) and about 103 MW of wind power plants have been commissioned, the review states.

Additionally, 100 MW of Renewable Energy – Round the Clock (RE-RTC) has also started flowing and approximately 2014 MW of renewable capacity has been tied up, it added.

–IANS