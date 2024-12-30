Manmohan funeral row: Cong accuses govt of mismanagement, BJP hits back

New Delhi, Dec 29: The row over former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s State funeral spilled into Sunday, with the BJP accusing the Congress of levelling “baseless allegations” of disrespect and mismanagement against the Centre.

The opposition party had called the government’s arrangements for Singh’s State funeral a “shocking display” of disrespect and mismanagement.

Hitting back, the BJP asked the Congress to stop “politicising” the former prime minister’s death by levelling “baseless allegations” and accord him the dignity he deserved.

On Saturday, the Congress’ media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera levelled a host of allegations against the Centre on the arrangements for Singh’s State funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, saying it was “a shocking display of disrespect and mismanagement”.

“No news agencies except DD (Doordarshan) was allowed; DD focused on Modi and Shah, barely covering Dr Manmohan Singh’s family. Only three chairs were kept in the front row for Dr Singh’s family. Congress leaders had to insist on seats for his daughters and other family members,” he had said in a post on X.

“The prime minister and ministers did not stand up when the national flag was handed to the widow of the late prime minister or during the gun salute. The family was given inadequate space around the pyre due to soldiers occupying one side. The public was kept out, left watching from outside the venue,” he had added.

Khera had also alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s motorcade disrupted the funeral procession, leaving cars belonging to Singh’s family members stuck outside.

The gate was closed and the family members needed to be located and brought back in, he had claimed.

“Dr Singh’s grandchildren performing the last rites had to jostle for space to reach the pyre. Diplomats were seated elsewhere and were not visible. Shockingly, the prime minister did not stand when the king of Bhutan stood,” Khera had said.

In a point-by-point rebuttal to Khera’s charges, the BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya on Sunday accused the Congress of politicising the former prime minister’s death.

“It’s a shame that the Congress continues to politicise former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh death,” he said.

On Khera’s charge that no news agencies except DD was allowed in to cover the event, Malviya said, “MoD (defence ministry) has no role in the coverage of functions. In the past as well, only DD has done the coverage. Restriction on entry is by security agencies. National functions are also covered by DD only.” “Seating at the funeral site is arranged by the CPWD (Central Public Works Department) in consultation with the Delhi Police. The number of seats in the front row was kept at a maximum, as per the available space. Five seats were earmarked for family members in the first row. These were occupied by Mrs Manmohan Singh and her three daughters,” he said.

The remaining 20 seats were for constitutional authorities who were to lay a wreath, he added.

“These included the president of India, the king of Bhutan, the vice-president, the prime minister, Cabinet ministers, leaders of the opposition and service chiefs, among others,” he said.

“No other person was allotted a front-row seat. In the second row, eight seats were earmarked for family members. In the next two rows, the enclosure was earmarked for family members,” he added.

On Khera’s charge that Modi and the Union ministers did not stand up when the national flag was handed to Singh’s widow or during the gun salute, Malviya said the State funeral was done with “full military honours”.

“There was no deviation in the process,” he added.

Reacting to the charge that Singh’s family was given inadequate space around the pyre, Malviya said the site for the funeral was communicated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Only ceremonial personnel were there around the pyre. The whole space was available for family and priests. No other officials occupied that area,” he added.

Malviya said only family members, priests and ceremonial guards were present near the pyre.

Public restriction was imposed by the security agencies for “overall security”, he said. “The whole venue was full.” On the allegation that Shah’s motorcade disrupted the funeral procession, Malviya said the procession was managed by the traffic police.

The BJP leader also said that while diplomats were seated in designated places, the king of Bhutan and the foreign minister of Mauritius were seated in the front row, according to protocol. “No restriction was imposed on well-wishers, supporters and visitors to come in and pay respect. We hope the Congress will stop exploiting Dr Manmohan Singh in death and accord him the dignity he deserves,” he added. (PTI)