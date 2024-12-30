Tourism Education in Meghalaya: A necessary step towards sustainable growth

By Zaman E. Tongper, Phidari Kharlukhi, Sawarisa Suiam and Lariphylla Nongrum

As highlighted in a recent article by Kong Patricia Mukhim, the tourism sector in Meghalaya is rapidly growing, but this surge is not without its challenges. The increasing number of tourists has led to concerns about the preservation of the state’s cultural integrity and natural environment. One of the key issues raised in the article is the lack of understanding of tourism among the host communities, who are often left to manage tourism activities without proper education or training. This problem can have long-lasting impacts, not only on the tourism industry but also on the social and cultural fabric of the state.

Currently, tourism education is largely confined to a few vocational courses offered in select schools and some universities in the state offer tourism-related programs. However, this limited reach leaves much of the population, particularly in rural areas, uninformed about the nuances of tourism management. As pointed out, without the right guidance, tourism can become an uncontrolled force, resulting in overcrowding, disrespect for local traditions and environmental degradation, as seen in cases like overcrowding or the desecration of sacred sites.

Additionally, many people in the tourism industry seem to be driven primarily by the economic potential, without fully grasping the significance of sustainable practices or the long-term consequences of unchecked tourism. The focus often becomes more about immediate profits than preserving the state’s heritage and ensuring that tourism benefits the local community in a meaningful and responsible way. When confronted with suggestions about sustainability, the response from some local communities involved in tourism is often dismissive. In some cases, we were even seen as people who are simply jealous of their success. Once money enters the equation, many lose sight of the importance of sustainability, failing to think about the long-term implications for the environment and their communities.

The solution to this issue lies in the early integration of tourism education into the school curriculum. If subjects like Environmental Science can be introduced at the grassroots level and made compulsory, tourism should be given the same importance. By doing so, students can learn about the significance of tourism and its sustainable management from an early age. Introducing tourism as a subject from classes 7 or 8 onwards would ensure that students across Meghalaya understand the sector’s importance and how to manage it effectively. This would not only equip them with the necessary knowledge to navigate the growing tourism industry but also help instill a sense of pride and responsibility towards preserving the local culture and natural resources.

On August 1, 2024, we met with the Chief Minister and the Tourism Minister of Meghalaya to express our concerns regarding the lack of tourism education in schools and other challenges in the tourism sector of the state. We highlighted the need to integrate tourism as a subject from a younger age to ensure that future generations are better equipped to handle the challenges and opportunities posed by the industry. We were assured that the matter would be taken into consideration, and we still look forward for positive action regarding the addressed matter.

Incorporating tourism education into schools would also help address the gap in awareness among local communities, who often run tourism activities without fully understanding the implications. As the article suggests, many local tour operators and community members have little awareness of sustainable tourism practices, which can lead to the exploitation of natural resources and the erosion of cultural heritage. By educating students early on, we can build a generation of informed individuals who can contribute to the sustainable growth of the industry.

Moreover, there are many qualified graduates and post-graduates in tourism in Meghalaya who could be employed as teachers in schools to deliver this curriculum. These individuals bring valuable knowledge and practical experience, ensuring that students receive high-quality education that is relevant to the state’s unique context.

Tourism, when managed sustainably, has the potential to be both a profitable and community-enriching industry. It is essential to recognize that early education can play a transformative role in ensuring that tourism does not become a burden on Meghalaya’s environment and culture. By working with the state’s education department and tourism department, the government can take proactive steps to include tourism education in schools and make it compulsory, just like Environmental Science.

There is truly a need for a more thoughtful approach to tourism development in Meghalaya. The introduction of tourism education is not just about creating a knowledgeable workforce for the future; it is about empowering communities, preserving the natural environment, protecting heritage and ensuring that tourism contributes positively to the state’s economy and society.

As the tourism industry continues to grow, the importance of educating the next generation cannot be overstated. Through early and widespread tourism education, Meghalaya can develop a sustainable tourism model that respects its cultural heritage, preserves its environment and provides economic opportunities for all. The time to act is now, and it is essential for promises made by the state leadership to be realized for the benefit of all.

(The authors are from the Department of Tourism and Travel Management, Martin Luther Christian University)