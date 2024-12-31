Year Ender: 138.34 crore Aadhaar numbers generated, 67 million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts created

New Delhi, Dec 31: At least 138.34 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated so far, while 67 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers have also been created, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in its year-end review on Tuesday. India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) drives accessible and secure public services, transforming the digital economy.

Key achievements include 138.34 crore Aadhaar numbers being generated. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) achieved 15,547 crore transactions worth Rs 223 lakh crore from January to November this year, ‘showcasing its transformative impact on financial transactions’ in India.

In line with the government’s vision of paperless governance, Digi Locker has become a revolutionary platform for the issuance and verification of documents. “With over 37 crore registered users, Digi Locker has transformed the way citizens access and authenticate their documents,” said the ministry.

Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance (UMANG) is another key initiative aimed at simplifying access to government services. With over 7.12 crore users, UMANG has streamlined the way citizens engage with government services.

UMANG is available in 23 multilingual languages (for top 100 services), including English and Hindi. As of now, UMANG offers about 2,077 services from 207 departments of the Central and state governments, the ministry informed.

India’s digital infrastructure has undergone a transformative evolution in recent years, positioning the country as a global leader in digital adoption. With a rapidly expanding digital economy, driven by innovations in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and digital governance, India’s infrastructure is continuously evolving to meet the growing demands of the public and private sectors.

According to the ministry, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has established state-of-the-art National Data Centres (NDC) in cities like Delhi, Pune, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, providing robust cloud services to government ministries, state governments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs). At NDC, storage capacity has been expanded to approximately 100PB, including All Flash Enterprise Class Storage, Object Storage, and Unified Storage.

Additionally, around 5,000-odd servers are deployed to support various cloud workloads. Another state-of-the-art NDC (Tier-III) of 200 Racks expandable to 400 Racks is being established at Guwahati, Assam. Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), is the world’s largest education platform. As on July 22, 2024, 556.37 crore learning sessions have been imparted using DIKSHA. It has achieved 17.95 crore course enrolments and 14.37 crore course completions.

The CSCs initiative, managed by the MeitY, has played a vital role in bringing e-services to rural India. As of October 2024, over 5.84 lakh CSCs are operational across the country, including 4.63 lakh at the Gram Panchayat level, the initiative has facilitated the delivery of more than 800 services ranging from government schemes to education, telemedicine, and financial services.

IANS