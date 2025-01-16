Thursday, January 16, 2025
Iran arrests 15 ‘terrorists’ in Sistan and Baluchestan during security operation

By: Agencies

Tehran, Jan 16: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces announced on Thursday the arrest of 15 individuals accused of planning sabotage in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The IRGC’s Quds Base said the arrests took place during the ongoing ‘Martyrs of Security’ operation. Security forces identified the group in the border areas between Iran and Pakistan and captured them through a coordinated ground operation, supported by intelligence officers, military helicopters, and drones, the IRNA reported.

The operation also led to the seizure of a large cache of weapons and ammunition, Xinhua news agency reported. Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has been the site of several terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.

In November, the border security forces of Iran and Pakistan conducted a joint operation along the Pak-Afghan border in the province, aimed at targetting “Afghan and Tajik militants”. The Iranian authorities had maintained that the joint military operation — which was conducted in Rasik, Chabahar and Parwad areas — resulted in the killing of at least 18 Afghan-Tajik suicide bombers.

“The militants entered into Iran from Pakistan disguised as oil tanker owners,” said Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. On the other hand, certain reports suggested that the killed militants were smugglers and the joint operation was not against militants, but other criminals.

The Pakistan-Iran border has been used by smugglers, traffickers and militants for infiltration and other activities. In the past, the Iranian border security forces have even conducted operations inside the Pakistani territory while Islamabad has carried out air strikes inside Iranian territory targetting militant hideouts.

IANS

Centre’s approval of 8th Pay Commission spark celebration among railway employees
US tech industry embraces Trump 2.0 with parties and celebrations
