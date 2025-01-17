Friday, January 17, 2025
3 individuals gave Rs 1.54 cr loan to Sisodia’s wife for son’s Canada education, shows affidavit

By: Agencies

Share post:

New Delhi, Jan 17: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia sent his son for higher education in Canada by taking personal education loans of Rs 1.54 crore in his wife’s name, shows the AAP leader’s affidavit filed in Jangpura Assembly constituency.

Sisodia, a journalist-turned-politician facing a money-laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the excise policy, has declared the educational loan in the name of his wife Seema, who has multiple sclerosis, and needs care.

The loan has been given to Sisodia’s home-maker wife by three individuals — Romesh Chander Mittal, Guneet Arora and Deepali. The affidavit identifies his son Meer Sisodia as a dependent and gives details of Scotiabank, 392 Bay Street, Toronto, where the AAP leader has opened three separate accounts to park funds for his son’s education.

The affidavit also shows foreign exchange assets of about Canadian $3,980 (Rs 2.4 lakh) in the foreign bank. Leaders in the BJP are now raising questions on the terms on which Sisodia, an accused in the excise policy case out on bail, has taken personal loans of Rs 1.54 crore, considering that he has declared his family’s total assets to be worth only Rs 57 lakh.

“How has he managed to get an education loan in his home-maker wife’s name that is almost three times the value of their assets?” asked an Opposition leader, raising doubts over funding by forces inimical to interests of India.

The former Delhi minister’s affidavit mentions that his wife’s outstanding loans for funding their son’s education include Rs 86 lakh from Romesh Chander Mittal, Rs 58 lakh from Guneet Arora and Rs 10 lakh from Deepali.

Sisodia’s affidavit also mentions his sources of income as salary from ministry, house property and author royalty. His wife’s income has been mentioned as rental. The affidavit filed on Thursday contrasts with the one he filed in 2013, his first election, in which there was no entry of loan under the section “Details of liabilities/dues to public financial institutions”.

In that affidavit, he had mentioned an annual personal income of Rs 5.21 lakh and total family assets of about Rs 41 lakh. In the current 2025 election affidavit, he has declared assets of Rs 57 lakh.

Sisodia will be fighting his fourth Assembly election from Jangpura instead of his traditional seat of Patparganj in east Delhi. He is pitted against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’ Farhad Suri.

The election for Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. The AAP, which secured 67 seats in 2015 and retained dominance with 62 seats in 2020, is seeking a fourth successive term.

IANS

