Friday, January 17, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan celebrate birthday of screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar with heartfelt Instagram post

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 17: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, and choreographer-director Farah Khan are celebrating the birthday of the Indian screenwriting legend Javed Akhtar. On Friday, Anil and Farah took to their Instagram accounts to wish the veteran screenwriter who was a part of the duo Salim-Javed.

Anil shared several throwback images with the veteran screenwriter from different occasions. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Happy 80th Birthday, Javed Sahab! @jaduakhtar Your guidance and unwavering support have been pivotal in my journey as an actor. You believed in me when I could hardly believe in myself, and that encouragement has truly shaped the actor I am today”.

He further mentioned, “I’ll always be grateful for that. Wishing you many more years of laughter, humor, music, poetry, scripts, and unforgettable moments together”. Farah, on her part, shared a video in which she can be dancing with Javed Akhtar on the song ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’.

She called Javed the youngest guy in the room given his energy and charming vibe. She wrote in the caption, “Happy 80th birthday to the youngest guy in any room!! @jaduakhtar definitely dancing better than @azmishabana18 (sic)”.

Salim-Javed revolutionised Hindi cinema with their writing, and also played a crucial role in the stardom of veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan as they made a template of the ‘Angry Young Man’ for the megastar which helped him climb the ladders of success.

While Salim Khan took a backseat after his split with Javed Akhtar, Javed continued to work in cinema as he wrote screenplays for films and also wrote the lyrics for many chartbusters from Hindi cinema.

The second generation of both Salim and Javed have carved a niche for themselves. While Salman is one of the biggest and bankable stars of the country, Javed’s kids, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are considered amongst some of the best filmmakers in Hindi cinema.

IANS

Previous article
Nothing comes closer to receiving Arjuna Award, says Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nothing comes closer to receiving Arjuna Award, says Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Indian men's hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh expressed his elation after receiving the...
NATIONAL

Dilip Saikia takes charge as Assam BJP chief

GUWAHATI, Jan. 17: Lok Sabha MP from Darrang-Udalguri constituency and BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia on Friday...
NATIONAL

Sanchar Saathi mobile app to ensure a secure environment for all: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi, Jan 17: The new Sanchar Saathi mobile app will ensure a secure environment for all users,...
NATIONAL

3 individuals gave Rs 1.54 cr loan to Sisodia’s wife for son’s Canada education, shows affidavit

New Delhi, Jan 17: Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia sent his son for higher education in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nothing comes closer to receiving Arjuna Award, says Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: The Indian men's hockey team...

Dilip Saikia takes charge as Assam BJP chief

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 17: Lok Sabha MP from Darrang-Udalguri constituency...

Sanchar Saathi mobile app to ensure a secure environment for all: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: The new Sanchar Saathi mobile...
Load more

Popular news

Nothing comes closer to receiving Arjuna Award, says Indian hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: The Indian men's hockey team...

Dilip Saikia takes charge as Assam BJP chief

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 17: Lok Sabha MP from Darrang-Udalguri constituency...

Sanchar Saathi mobile app to ensure a secure environment for all: Jyotiraditya Scindia

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: The new Sanchar Saathi mobile...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge