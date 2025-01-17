Friday, January 17, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Fritz to donate prize money to LA wildfire relief funds

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MELBOURNE, Jan 16: American tennis player Taylor Fritz said Thursday he is donating the prize money he earned for his first-round victory at the Australian Open – about $82,000 – to relief funds to help people affected by the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area.
“I mean, I feel like it’s really the least I can do,” said US Open finalist Fritz, who was born in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and still is based in the state.
“Obviously SoCal’ has been my home forever. I still spend a lot of time in LA, but I lived in LA for quite a while. I have friends impacted; family not so much. I had some family have to evacuate. The house that my brothers grew up in burnt down. Obviously, they’re not living there anymore,” Fritz said after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 victory over qualifier Cristian Garín of Chile.
“A lot of people are affected by it,” added Fritz, the runner-up to Jannik Sinner at the US Open in September and seeded No. 4 in Australia. “I feel like if you’re in a place to help, then you should.” Authorities have not determined a cause for the major blazes in what is on track to become the nation’s costliest fire disaster, with at least 25 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.
Several athletes with connections to the LA area have been competing at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, said she sent someone to retrieve her 1 1/2-year-old daughter’s birth certificate from their California home in case it got caught up in the fires. Tristan Boyer, a 23-year-old from California who had a first-round win but lost Thursday, said his father had to evacuate their house in Altadena.
“We have friends and family who are homeless now. It’s really, really devastating to see,” Boyer said. “Obviously trying to do what I need to do to prep and play tennis, but control what I can control in this moment. But it’s hard for sure.”
Fritz will play French veteran Gael Monfils on Saturday for a berth in the fourth round in Australia. Also on Fritz’s mind is what is happening back home.
“I just want everyone to obviously stay safe,” Fritz said. “It’s just insane what happened.” (PTI)

Previous article
UN agency head praises relations with Saudi Arabia during WC investigation
Next article
Sindhu, Kiran enter quarters, Satwik-Chirag too advance
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Indian men beat Bhutan; women thrash Malaysia

Women set up quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh; men to face Sri Lanka NEW DELHI, Jan 16: India continued their...
SPORTS

India women must make this year their best in ODIs: Smriti

RAJKOT, Jan 16: Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0 series wins against the West Indies and Ireland have...
SPORTS

Gukesh faces first test after becoming world champion

WIJK AAN ZEE, (Netherlands) Jan 16: Grandmaster D Gukesh will face his first big test since becoming the...
SPORTS

Sindhu, Kiran enter quarters, Satwik-Chirag too advance

NEW DELHI, Jan 16: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the quarterfinals, while Kiran George delivered a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indian men beat Bhutan; women thrash Malaysia

SPORTS 0
Women set up quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh; men to...

India women must make this year their best in ODIs: Smriti

SPORTS 0
RAJKOT, Jan 16: Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0...

Gukesh faces first test after becoming world champion

SPORTS 0
WIJK AAN ZEE, (Netherlands) Jan 16: Grandmaster D Gukesh...
Load more

Popular news

Indian men beat Bhutan; women thrash Malaysia

SPORTS 0
Women set up quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh; men to...

India women must make this year their best in ODIs: Smriti

SPORTS 0
RAJKOT, Jan 16: Smriti Mandhana believes India’s back-to-back 3-0...

Gukesh faces first test after becoming world champion

SPORTS 0
WIJK AAN ZEE, (Netherlands) Jan 16: Grandmaster D Gukesh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge