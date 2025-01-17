Friday, January 17, 2025
SPORTS

Gukesh faces first test after becoming world champion

By: Agencies

Date:

WIJK AAN ZEE, (Netherlands) Jan 16: Grandmaster D Gukesh will face his first big test since becoming the world champion when he begins his campaign in the Tata Steel Chess tournament, which gets underway here Friday.
After winning the World Championship in December at Singapore, Gukesh had withdrawn from the World Rapid and Blitz tournament in New York last year and will effectively return to action for the first time on Saturday after defeating China’s Ding Liren.While the pairings will be announced at the opening ceremony on Friday, as many as five Indians are taking part in the ‘Wimbledon of Chess’ for the first time.
The epaulette is not without a reason as this is one of the longest-running events in the world, going back to 1938.World number four, Arjun Erigaisi starts as the highest-rated Indian in the fray backed by his superb performances in 2024, which also made him the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to cross the 2800 ELO-rating mark. Arjun, deprived of super tournaments, will look forward to making the most of the opportunities here.The 14-player, 13-rounds event will also see R Praggnanandhaa in the fray. Praggnanandhaa has probably the biggest fan base amongst the young players in the world.Vidit Gujrathi had to withdraw from the event and the organisers found a perfect match in P Harikrishna to replace him. The fifth Indian is Leon Luke Mendonca who gets his first big break in the elite chess circles after his triumph in the last edition of the Challengers section.
World’s top rated Magnus Carlsen of Norway, who got married less than two weeks back, will give the tournament another miss and so will third ranked Hikaru Nakamura of the United States, who has been training his sights more on online versions and working as a youtuber and a Twitch expert.Fabiano Caruana of the United States starts as the top seed in the event that will also see Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and defending champion Wei Yi of China taking part. (PTI)

