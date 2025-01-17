Friday, January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor’s condition improving, shifted from ICU to special room

Mumbai, Jan 17: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s condition is improving and walking comfortably, said Lilavati doctors while sharing a health update about the actor. It was in the wee hours of January 16, when Saif sustained multiple stabbings during an attempted robbery at his posh Bandra home.

He was then taken to the Lilavati hospital where he underwent surgery. A statement issued by Saif’s treating doctor In Lilavati said: “Saif Ali Khan’s condition is stable… Saif’s condition is improving… Saif is feeling better.. He has been shifted to a special room. Shifted from ICU to a special room…Visitors have been restricted from meeting him.”

“Saif needs rest. Today, Saif walked and walked comfortably. There is no pain. All parameters are fine. Visitors are restricted to prevent infection. There is a spine injury. The chances of infection should be avoided.”

A piece of Hexa blade that was removed from Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan after he was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery has been seized by the police. According to a report, the sharp-edged part of the Hexa Blade, which had entered Saif Ali Khan’s body, was removed by the hospital during surgery yesterday.

The police have seized the small piece of the Hexa Blade. The unfortunate incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their luxurious Bandra home, and attacked their house help after which Saif intervened.

At the time of incident, his wife and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with their children Taimur and Jeh. He was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit.

IANS

