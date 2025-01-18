Mumbai cops intensify manhunt, get footage of intruder buying headphones after attack on Saif

New Delhi, Jan 18: Even as red-faced Mumbai Police was unable to apprehend the intruder who entered Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s upscale Bandra residence in Mumbai on January 16, the cops on Saturday got some footage of the attacker buying headphones after the crime. The actor’s wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also gave a statement to the Bandra police.

According to media reports quoting sources, the reportedly delayed response by Bandra police to the attack on the actor has drawn criticism from senior officials of the Crime Branch, who allege that immediate action could have led to the swift apprehension of the suspect.

Sources said the intruder escaped due to a lack of coordination and timely alerts to other police units, including the Crime Branch and the Government Railway Police (GRP). In a separate development, it was revealed that after the attack on Saif Ali Khan, the assailant travelled to the Dadar area in Mumbai, specifically to the Kaptan Khana locality, where he purchased a pair of headphones from a mobile shop.

The crime branch investigators, led by several officers, visited the shop and checked the CCTV footage for any evidence. The shopkeeper was questioned but stated that he had no knowledge of the attack or why the crime branch had arrived at his store.

The police also inspected the shop’s CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation. The investigation took a new turn when the police located the auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who had transported Saif to Lilavati Hospital after the attack.

The Bandra police station has now recorded the rickshaw driver’s statement as part of their enquiry into the events surrounding the attack. Despite the efforts of over 30 police teams, the attacker remains at large, and authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend him. Police have launched a manhunt, analyzing CCTV footage and witness statements to track down the assailant.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, but authorities are exploring all possible angles, including personal and professional connections to the actor. Meanwhile, in her statement to the cops, Kareena described how she and her family reacted during the frightening ordeal and explained that as soon as the attack began, she sent the children and other women in the household to the 12th floor for safety.

Saif Ali Khan, in a heroic attempt to protect them, intervened when the attacker tried to reach the family members, preventing him from getting closer. Kareena also informed the police that the attacker did not steal anything from their home, but was extremely aggressive.

She mentioned that the attacker repeatedly tried to harm Saif, who bravely attempted to defend himself. After the attack, Kareena, shaken and distressed, was taken to her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house for safety.

The actor was repeatedly stabbed during the assault, suffering multiple injuries, including wounds to his neck and close to his spine. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by his elder son from a first marriage and underwent emergency surgery. Doctors at the hospital have stated that Saif Ali Khan is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in two to three days.

IANS