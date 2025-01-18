National Youth Festival participant sexually assaulted in Delhi hotel

SHILLONG, Jan 17: A 19-year-old girl from Meghalaya, who had gone to Delhi to participate in the National Youth Festival from January 10-12, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a labourer in the hotel they were staying in.

The incident came to light after the victim and her family filed an FIR at Sadar police station on January 16, following which the state police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police on Friday said they are studying the CCTV footage of the hotel in Delhi where the Meghalaya contingent—consisting of 30 boys and 21 girls and three escorts—had stayed.

According to the police, a medical examination has been conducted on the victim.

“We will again record her statement once we receive the medical report,” police added.

As per reports, a junior coach and an official of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department had accompanied the state delegation on January 7. They travelled by Rajdhani Express on January 8 and reached Delhi the next day after which they were accommodated in two hotels—the boy’s contingent stayed at Hotel Red Castle while the girls’ contingent stayed at Hotel Tripple Tree—both in Karol Bagh, New Delhi.

The incident occurred on January 13 when the 19-year-old girl decided to stay back in her hotel room while the rest of the female contingent had gone out for shopping.

According to the FIR, one person entered her room (No. 306) on the evening of January 13 when she was alone and committed sexual assault on her. There were others standing outside the room, she stated. The victim later realised that the accused was a painter who was working in the same hotel.

The victim initially did not narrate the incident to anyone out of shame, but revealed the same during the return train journey on January 14, police said.

Further details are awaited.