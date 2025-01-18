Parl session from Jan 31; FM to present Budget on Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Parliament’s Budget Session is set to be held from January 31 to April 4 – in two parts, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table the Budget for the eight consecutive time on February 1.

According to provisional calendar released by Lok Sabha Secratariat, the session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament –Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey.

Taking to X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote: “The Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from 31st January, 2025 to 4th April 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).”

He mentioned that President Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31 at 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

“Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on 1st February, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Both Houses may adjourn for a recess on 13th February, 2025 to meet again on 10th March, 2025 to examine & report on the Demands for Grants of various Ministries/Departments,” Rijiju wrote.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13. (IANS)