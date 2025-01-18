Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Parl session from Jan 31; FM to present Budget on Feb 1

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Parliament’s Budget Session is set to be held from January 31 to April 4 – in two parts, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table the Budget for the eight consecutive time on February 1.
According to provisional calendar released by Lok Sabha Secratariat, the session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament –Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the Economic Survey.
Taking to X, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote: “The Hon’ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved summoning both Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2025 from 31st January, 2025 to 4th April 2025 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).”
He mentioned that President Murmu will address the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31 at 11 a.m. in the Lok Sabha Chamber.
“Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on 1st February, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Both Houses may adjourn for a recess on 13th February, 2025 to meet again on 10th March, 2025 to examine & report on the Demands for Grants of various Ministries/Departments,” Rijiju wrote.
The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13. (IANS)

Previous article
Karnataka HC stays defamation case proceedings against Rahul
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Study finds number of schools in M’laya disproportionate to population size

SHILLONG, Jan 17: One of the major challenges affecting the education sector in Meghalaya is the disproportionately large...
MEGHALAYA

Trade body no to minimum wage hike announced by Cabinet

SHILLONG, Jan 17: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Meghalaya State Council (MSC) has rejected the Department...
MEGHALAYA

Govt to follow blueprint if defence land plan fails

Relocation of residents from Them Iew Mawlong SHILLONG, Jan 17: The Meghalaya government is pinning its hopes on securing...
MEGHALAYA

National Youth Festival participant sexually assaulted in Delhi hotel

SHILLONG, Jan 17: A 19-year-old girl from Meghalaya, who had gone to Delhi to participate in the National...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study finds number of schools in M’laya disproportionate to population size

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 17: One of the major challenges affecting...

Trade body no to minimum wage hike announced by Cabinet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 17: The All India Trade Union Congress...

Govt to follow blueprint if defence land plan fails

MEGHALAYA 0
Relocation of residents from Them Iew Mawlong SHILLONG, Jan 17:...
Load more

Popular news

Study finds number of schools in M’laya disproportionate to population size

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 17: One of the major challenges affecting...

Trade body no to minimum wage hike announced by Cabinet

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 17: The All India Trade Union Congress...

Govt to follow blueprint if defence land plan fails

MEGHALAYA 0
Relocation of residents from Them Iew Mawlong SHILLONG, Jan 17:...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge