Special prayers held for Saif Ali Khan at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer, Jan 18: Special prayers were offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti in Ajmer for the health and well-being of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Devotees and fans of the actor gathered to pray for his long life and also offered prayers at the sacred Jannati gate, seeking blessings for his speedy recovery.

Khadim Qutubuddin Sakhi, associated with Bollywood, led the prayers and expressed heartfelt wishes for Saif Ali Khan’s swift return to good health. Speaking to the media persons, he said that prayers were offered for the well-being of Saif Ali Khan who sustained grave injuries after being attacked by the miscreant who barged into his residence with the intention to loot.

“Prayers were offered for the well-being of Saif who is presently in hospital in Mumbai and undergoing treatment after he sustained injuries. We all have prayed here to ensure that he should get well soon,” he said.

He added that fans of Saif along with devotees prayed for his quick recovery. “Everybody prayed for Saif. Holy threads were also offered here for his long life,” he said. On Thursday, a miscreant in his early 30s barged into Saif Ali Khan’s 11th-floor apartment, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore, injured the family’s nanny, and later attacked Khan with a blade six times before escaping.

Khan, who bled profusely, was rushed to the Lilavati hospital by his family in an autorickshaw, where he underwent surgery and is said to be stable. Meanwhile, police are also analysing their database on history sheeter robbers matching the description of the suspect caught on CCTV camera of the Satguru Sharan building on St Terra Road, Bandra West, where Khan’s family resides.

