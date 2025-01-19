One more arrested for trafficking Keralites to Russian Army

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 : One more person has been arrested in connection with trafficking Keralites to the Russian Army, police said on Sunday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sibi P.O., a resident of Thrissur.

This follows the earlier arrests of Sandeep Thomas (40) from Ernakulam and Sumesh Antony (40) from Thrissur on Saturday.

According to the police, the trio allegedly recruited young men with false promises of high-paying jobs in Russia, only to traffic them into military service.

The accused face charges under the Emigration Act, as well as charges of human trafficking and cheating.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint from Joicy John, the widow of Binil T.B., a youth from Wadakkancherry, Thrissur, who was killed in a drone attack while serving in the Russian Military Support Service.

Binil and his relative Jayin Kurien travelled to Russia in April 2024 to secure employment as a plumber and electrician.

However, the recruiters seized their passports and forced them into military service.

Police revealed that Binil and Jayin were among several Indian youths who travelled to Russia for non-military jobs such as electricians, cooks, plumbers, and drivers. Sandeep Thomas, who has been living in Russia, is believed to be the prime conspirator.

He allegedly used his network to recruit individuals from various districts in Kerala. Police also stated that Sumesh acted as an intermediary, operating from Chalakudy, while Sibi assisted in the operations.

The investigation uncovered that the victims were lured with promises of employment in non-military roles, such as canteen workers and electricians.

Upon arrival in Russia, they were reportedly forced to surrender their Indian passports, acquire permanent residency, and subsequently conscripted into the Russian Army, often being deployed on the frontlines of the ongoing war. This is the second reported death of a Keralite fighting for the Russian Army under similar circumstances.

In August last year, another individual, Sandeep, a native of Thrissur, was also killed in a drone attack.

Police sources confirmed that they are conducting a thorough investigation into the modus operandi of recruiting Indian youths into the Russian Military Support Service under the guise of civilian employment opportunities.

