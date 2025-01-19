Saif Ali Khan attack case: How Mumbai Police tracked down Bangladeshi attacker

Mumbai, Jan 19: Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad had illegally entered India and was living under the false name Bijoy Das, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday after arresting him for allegedly breaking into actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacking him during a burglary attempt.

The Mumbai Police arrested Shehzad on Sunday from Maharashtra’s Thane.

Police had formed 30 teams to track down the accused.

CCTV footage of the building in Bandra where Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons live. The police, investigating the case, noticed the suspect leaving the building after the attack. Police then scanned several hours of footage from across the city to locate the suspect.

The suspect’s footage was captured by a CCTV camera in DN Nagar in Andheri. They saw the suspect getting off the bike and tracked down the two-wheeler using its number.

While the CCTVs were being scanned thoroughly, the police had local intelligence inputs and zeroed in on a rented accommodation at Koliwada in Worl.

The investigating team found that the accused lived with three others, sources in the police said.

A police team went to this accommodation and questioned the people living there. They managed to get the suspect’s name and related information. Police also got his phone number and tracked his phone location, the sources added.

Sources said the accused was hiding in a thicket on a deserted road in Thane. Police first surrounded him from all sides and then took him into custody.

Police have said they did not find any Indian document from Shehzad but found evidence that established he is a Bangladeshi national who crossed over illegally.

During questioning, he claimed that he did not know that he was breaking into Saif Ali Khan’s home, a source said.

Sources said the accused told police that he used the rear staircase and air-conditioning ducts to go inside the building. He also said it was the first time he had entered the building.

Police have said they may recreate the scene with the accused.

Earlier in the day, Dikshit Gedam, DCP, Crime Branch Mumbai, addressed a press conference and said, “There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. Some seizures indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national.”

He said that on January 16, at 2 a.m., actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence. “FIR was registered and one accused has been arrested. His name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, he is 30 years old. He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded,” said the DCP.

Further investigation will take place.

He said, “The accused came to Mumbai 5 to 6 months ago. After that, he started living in various other areas and came to Mumbai 15 days ago He was using Vijay Das as his current name.”

“He used to work in a housekeeping agency. After entering India illegally he changed his name,” the DCP said.

The accused had initially said his name was Vijay Das and later grilling revealed his real name.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is recovering well after he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital late on Wednesday night with six stab injuries.

