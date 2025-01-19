Sunday, January 19, 2025
NATIONAL

WEF 2025: World keen to understand India’s economic policies, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 19: Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 at Davos, it was announced on Sunday.

His visit highlights India’s commitment to driving inclusive growth and transformative development, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of Electronics &amp; IT.

“PM Modi has focused on inclusive development that brings transformative changes in the lives of those at the bottom of the pyramid. From financial inclusion through bank accounts to providing essential services like toilets, gas connections, tap water, and improving infrastructure in both rural and urban areas, this is something which the world wants to understand”, said the Minister before departing to Davos.

The Union Minister mentioned there will be a detailed discussion at the World Economic Forum about inclusive growth, investment in social, physical and digital infrastructure and democratising technology.

“The world is keen to understand India’s economic policies, the digital transformation brought about by the Digital India programme, and the way technology has been democratised to empower citizens across all strata of society,” the minister stated.

India’s participation in WEF 2025 aims to strengthen partnerships, attract investment, and position the country as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation.

India’s innovative digital architecture, developed as part of the Digital India initiative, has set a global benchmark for leveraging technology to drive inclusive development, a key focus of discussions at the forum, according to the ministry.

The country is sending five Union Ministers, three Chief Ministers and Ministers from several other states to WEF this time.

The five-day meeting, beginning January 20, will explore how to re-launch growth, harness new technologies and strengthen social and economic resilience, according to the WEF. The global meeting will see participation by nearly 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries, including 350 governmental leaders.

